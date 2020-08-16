Tiger King: Joe Exotic Offers to Help Find Carole Baskin's Husband

✖

Tiger King’s Joe Exotic offered to help find Carole Baskin’s husband. The viral Netflix star might be behind bars, but he’s willing to help with the effort to figure out what happened to Don Lewis. New information from TMZ indicates that the Tiger King star is ready and willing to help any investigations into the man’s disappearance in 1997. He’s got all the stuff that he collected during his public feud with Baskin all those years ago. Yesterday saw Lewis’ three daughters hold a press conference about a new lawsuit leveled at the Big Cat Rescue figurehead. It would seem as though the family still wants answers after that murky investigation. There is no doubt that the Netflix show played a huge part in getting everyone involved back into the spotlight.

John Phillips, an attorney, joined the Lewis family during that appearance in Tampa before announcing the renewed investigation into the disappearance. Phillips went on to tell the assembled press that there had been another suit filed against Baskin. This one designed to get the Big Cat Rescue owner to speak on the record about the details of the case.

“Amazingly, our little family tragedy has become your tragedy. Our search for closure and truth has become your mission also,” Lewis' daughter Gale Rathbone told the press. “We all know by now that (Lewis) was not a perfect man. But do only the perfect among us deserve justice?”

When approached by the Associated Press, Baskin said that she wouldn't comment on the situation. That did not stop her from putting out a statement likening the news conference to a publicity stunt. “It’s been my policy not to discuss pending litigation until it’s been resolved," she quipped. “I had told some news outlets that I thought the press conference on Aug. 10 was just a publicity stunt, but at that time was not aware there would be pending litigation.”

As it stands now, there have been no more leads discovered about Lewis’ disappearance. However, the attention on this case just keeps increasing with every passing month. So, in a year where literally anything can happen, there’s no telling where Baskin’s story will go next. For Exotic, he'll probably still be in jail serving out his time. But, make no mistake about it, he would love nothing more than to finally get over on his longtime rival.

