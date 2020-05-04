Tiger King: The Internet Is Flipping Out Over Nicolas Cage Being Cast as Joe Exotic
On Monday, news broke that Nicolas Cage will play Joe Exotic in a new scripted television series. Exotic was made famous by the Netflix documentary series Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness. He'll now by the subject of an eight-episode limited series produced by Imagine Television Studios and CBS Television Studios. The series will be based on the Texas Monthly article "Joe Exotic: A Dark Journey Into the World of a Man Gone Wild" by Leif Reigstad. Casting a cult favorite actor like Cage, known for his ability to go weird with eccentric characters, and the eccentric if not deranged Exotic is eliciting some interesting responses from folks online. We've gathered some of them here.
The series will tell the story Joe Exotic, born Joe Schreibvogel, and now legally named Joseph Allen Maldonado-Passage. Maldonado-Passage was convicted in 2019 on 17 charges of animal abuse, plus two counts of murder for hire for his plot to kill Big Cat Rescue CEO Carole Baskin. Now he's in a federal prison serving his 22-year sentence.
Maldonado-Passage's story has been covered on several podcasts, but he reached a new level of fame through Netflix's docuseries. This isn't the only scripted adaptation of his story that's in the works. In addition to the CBS series with Cage, Kate McKinnon is producing a limited series based on the Wondery podcast Over My Dead Body's telling of the events, with herself playing Baskin. American Crime Story's Ryan Murphy is in talks to created a scripted limited series for Netflix. Rob Lowe is rumored to play Exotic in that adaptation.
Keep reading to see how the internet is reacting to the news.
Photo by Sascha Steinbach/Getty Images
Perfect Sense
Why does Nicolas Cage playing Joe Exotic in the Tiger King series make perfect sense? pic.twitter.com/fDOMEIZTgu— Chip Richey (@TrainerChip) May 4, 2020
A Conflict of Interests
Legitimately irritated because I don't fuck with Tiger King at all but I do fuck heavy with Nicolas Cage and watching everything he's ever been in is a bucket list goal for me— Quiz (@SeriousBismuth) May 4, 2020
Not a National Treasure
Dear Nicolas Cage,
Tiger King is not a national treasure. I repeat: Tiger King is not a national treasure. https://t.co/a593VfQA8D— Pãul (@BravesStats) May 4, 2020
Best Timeline
I take it back, we live in the best timelinehttps://t.co/hVPg4qkNrr— Eric Richards (@EricRichards22) May 4, 2020
No One Better
You couldn't have picked a better actor to play Joe Exotic (aka the Tiger King) than Nicolas Cage. Even his last name works. LMAO. pic.twitter.com/PlgoOb58w7— Trump Hates Us All (@Adamtheactivist) May 4, 2020
YES
OH MY GOD YES— Thom Downie (@ThomDownie) May 4, 2020
https://t.co/NtmC3aNfW7
Is This Necessary?
Now seriously...do we need another Tiger King series? And with Nicolas Cage? The documentary was enough. #TigerKing #Enoughalready https://t.co/KaBgQAsrBw— miss kris 💁🏽♀️ (@KrisHuston77) May 4, 2020
Not a Joke
Nicolas Cage is playing #JoeExotic in the TV series 😁 #tigerking #ThisIsNotAJoke
Thanks for the heads up on the fix ❤️😅 pic.twitter.com/pt5pWk1Zr9— BossLogic (@Bosslogic) May 4, 2020
Get Ready
Nicolas Cage is going to play Joe Exotic in a #TigerKing tv show?! *Watches National Treasure for the 100th time to get ready for Cage’s intensity over some tigers* pic.twitter.com/ZixhcYMmXk— Darknight Archivist ✌🏼💙🦇 (@HistoftheBatman) May 4, 2020
My God
Oh my God.https://t.co/JWllGTBDms— Ford Fischer (@FordFischer) May 4, 2020
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.