Tiger King Fans Are Lobbying for a "Dew Exotic" MTN Dew Flavor

✖

Tiger King has been all the rage during the coronavirus pandemic, setting one record after the next for Netflix when it comes to original programming. Following news that Tiger King star Joe Exotic's first licensed clothing line sold out hours after it first launched, fans of MTN DEW are rallying around the drink maker in hopes of getting a new flavor dedicated to Exotic. Thanks to a viral Instagram post by the official MTN DEW Instagram account, fans have started lobbying for the drink on r/MountainDew.

The post in question involves @MountainDew releasing the official hex colors associated with the branding of their soda brands. Especially over the past several months, fans online have taken it upon themselves to make soda mockups of flavors they'd like to see eventually. Innocently enough, the Instagram slider starts off with regular Moutain Dew before switch to Live Wire, Code Red, Zero Sugar, Voltage, and more. Then, out of nowhere, up pops a title called Dew Exotic, complete with a gag hex code.

Sure enough, the crowd at r/MountainDew got a hold of the post and instantly started chatting about it. One dedicated Redditor even went the length to use the Mountain Dew branding to come up with a sample "Dew Exotic" brand of their own.

Depending on which DEW fiend you talk to, opinions on a flavor are across the board. One Redditor suggests Blood orange or tangerine flavors while another thinks mango MTN DEW could taste best. At this point, it's pretty evident the PepsiCo social media team was having fun with the trend.

That said, anything is possible when it comes to MTN DEW...

If you've yet to hop on the Tiger King hype train, you can read Netflix's synopsis for the hit docuseries below:

"Among the eccentrics and cult personalities in the stranger-than-fiction world of big cat owners, few stand out more than Joe Exotic, a mulleted, gun-toting polygamist and country western singer who presides over an Oklahoma roadside zoo. Charismatic but misguided, Joe and an unbelievable cast of characters including drug kingpins, conmen, and cult leaders all share a passion for big cats, and the status and attention their dangerous menageries garner. But things take a dark turn when Carole Baskin, an animal activist and owner of a big cat sanctuary, threatens to put them out of business, stoking a rivalry that eventually leads to Joe’s arrest for a murder-for-hire plot, and reveals a twisted tale where the only thing more dangerous than a big cat is its owner."

Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness is now streaming on Netflix.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.