Tiger King: Carole Baskin Says She Won’t Return for Any New Episodes

Netflix’s Tiger King is a bonafide hit, there’s no doubt about that. In the few weeks it’s been available to stream, the docuseries has become a cultural phenomenon tenfold with thousands of memes pouring out every minute across the web. It’s been such a big hit, in fact, Netflix is reportedly already rushing back into production on extra content, trying to get it out as quick as they can to wide this massive tidal wave of popularity. Fans of the series might be disappointed to find out one of the biggest pieces of the series refuses to return for any additional filming.

In a statement obtained Monday evening by Entertainment Weekly, Carole Baskin has revealed she won’t be appearing in any new Tiger King content due to how the streaming portrayed her in the initial batch of episodes. “We have not been approached about a new episode and would not participate if asked,” Baskin said through a representative.

Despite the show focusing on Joe Maldonado-Passage — known by many more as Joe Exotic — Baskin was another big figure in the docuseries. Baskin runs Big Cat Rescue, a Florida-based outfit that aims to rescue big cats from zoos they feel abuse animals, much like Exotic’s former Wynnewood Exotic Animal Zoo or Doc Antle’s South Carolina-based safari.

Shortly after Tiger King hit the streamer, Baskin penned a lengthy blog post slamming how the documentary portrayed her and the operation she runs.

“When the directors of the Netflix documentary Tiger King came to us five years ago they said they wanted to make the big cat version of Blackfish that would expose the misery caused by the rampant breeding of big cat cubs for cub petting exploitation and the awful life the cats lead in roadside zoos and back yards if they survive,” she said. “There are not words for how disappointing it is to see that the docuseries not only does not do any of that but has had the sole goal of being as salacious and sensational as possible to draw viewers.”

It’s not clear when Netflix plans on airing the new episode. Investigation Discovery also announced Monday it was working on a spiritual successor to the series, something that will tell the story of Joe Exotic directly through his eyes. ID has yet to unveil a timetable for the release of the new show.

Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness is now streaming on Netflix