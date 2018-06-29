Tim Allen Speaks out Following ‘Last Man Standing’ Revival’s Premiere Announcement

Tim Allen celebrated the fall premiere date announcement for his revived series, Last Man Standing.

The actor, who has been vocal about Fox reviving the series for a sixth season after ABC canceled it, took to Twitter Thursday afternoon to make sure his fans were aware of the premiere date.

“Mark your calendar for Sept. 28th!” Allen wrote, along with a promotional photo for the show featuring himself and co-star Nancy Travis.

The series will premiere in its usual timeslot, Fridays at 8 p.m., followed by the series premiere of The Cool Kids. The night will wrap up with the premiere of the latest season of Hell’s Kitchen.

Last Man Standing was officially revived in May, with Allen sharing a statement about how excited he was for the series to come back.

“Excited? Team LMS was in the sixth inning, ahead by four runs, stands were packed and then for no reason, they call off the game. It leaves you sitting in the dugout, holding a bat and puzzled,” Allen said. “Now we get the news from Fox that it’s time to get back out on that diamond — hell yes, I’m excited!”

“When I heard the offer to create more episodes of Last Man Standing, I did a fist pump so hard I threw my back out,” he then joked. “It’s the fans!”

The cancellation of Last Man Standing at ABC was quite controversial, as it was seemingly a successful show, with Allen voicing his opinion with his fans of the series.

“There is nothing more dangerous, especially in this climate, than a funny, likable conservative character,” Allen previously said about his character on the show. “He’s mitigated by a family of women who had a difference of opinions, but the guy was a likable guy.”

ABC Entertainment President Channing Dungey explained the network’s side of the matter at the time.

“Last Man Standing was a challenging one for me because it was a steady performer in the ratings, but once we made the decision not to continue with comedies on Fridays, that was where we landed.”

Most of the show’s core cast is back, including Allen, Nancy Travis, Jonathan Adams, Amanda Fuller, Christoph Sanders and Jordan Masterson.

The network has also unveiled the fall premiere dates for remainder of the new TV season as well, with the somewhat controversial Lethal Weapon set to begin its new season on September 25.

Take a look at Fox’s full fall premiere schedule below:

Sunday, Sept. 9

8 p.m. ET (Immediately Following NFL ON FOX Doubleheader) REL (Special Preview)

Sunday, Sept. 23

8 p.m. (Immediately Following NFL ON FOX Doubleheader) 9-1-1

Monday, Sept. 24

8 p.m. The Resident

9 p.m. 9-1-1 (Timeslot Premiere)

Tuesday, Sept. 25

8 p.m. The Gifted

9 p.m. Lethal Weapon

Wednesday, Sept. 26

8 p.m. Empire

9 p.m. Star

Friday, Sept. 28

8 p.m. Last Man Standing

8:30 p.m. The Cool Kids (Series Premiere)

9 p.m. Hell’s Kitchen

Sunday, Sept. 30

8 p.m. The Simpsons (Season 30 Premiere)

8:30 p.m. Bob’s Burgers

9 p.m. Family Guy

9:30 p.m. REL (Timeslot Premiere)