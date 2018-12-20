‘Timeless’ Series Finale Opening Minutes Released Online

We are counting down to 8/7c TONIGHT! Here’s the first 2 1/2 minutes of tonight’s #Timeless 2 episode event on NBC. #NoSpoilers #WarningYouWillCry 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/g8GtD3wX4l — Timeless (@TimelessSPTV) December 20, 2018

Ahead of its two-hour series finale event tonight, NBC has released the first two and a half minutes of the Timeless Christmas episodes on social media.

You can check them out above.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Timeless was cancelled after its first season, and then revived when fan outcry convinced NBC and partner Sony Pictures Television that there was an audience for the series. It was cancelled again after season two, but got yet another mini-reprieve in the form of this finale event.

Timeless starred Matt Lanter, Abigail Spencer and Malcolm Barrett as a trio of time travelers trying to stop a criminal who stole another time travel vehicle from destroying America as we know it. In the season two finale, Barrett’s Rufus was killed. Just before the episode ended, future versions of Spencer and Lanter’s characters showed up to ask their present selves if they wanted to save their friend.

The rest of the cast included Goran Visnjic, Paterson Joseph, Sakina Jaffrey and Claudia Doumit. Shawn Ryan and Eric Kripke created the series.

Although Timeless has a die-hard group of fans, the series only averaged 4.2 million viewers and a 1.0 18-49 rating during its second season. While that sounds like solid numbers for most channels, a show on ABC, NBC, or CBS generally wants more than that.

Fans had hoped the show would stay alive, especially since NBC took weeks to cancel it, and even hired an airplane to drag a “renew Timeless” banner across the sky.

Timeless returns — for the last time? — tonight at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.