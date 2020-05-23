Curran Walters Would Have Loved to Cameo on Batwoman With Ruby Rose

✖

Just a few days after the end of Batwoman's first season, there was a major shakeup with The CW Arrowverse series. Series star Ruby Rose announced her exit from the series after just one season. While the network plans to recast the role for its second season, which is set to debut January 2021, for Titans star Curran Walters, it's a missed opportunity. The Jason Todd actor recently told ComicBook.com that he'd love to appear on Batwoman and thought that Jason would have been a good fit with Rose's Scarlet Knight.

During The CW's five-part crossover event "Crisis on Infinite Earths", the Titans briefly appeared as a heroic team on an alternate Earth within the Multiverse. While the appearance was brief -- the Titans didn't interact with any of the Arrowverse heroes -- the fact that they "exist" in that larger world is a fun thing to think about and when asked what DC show he'd like to see Jason crossover with, Walters thought Batwoman sounded pretty cool.

"Oh, you know who I would love to work with and I think he'd be a good fit with is on Batwoman with Ruby [Rose]," Walters said. "I think that would be a pretty cool crossover for sure."

"And Ruby's great so, yeah, that'd be pretty fun," he added.

The idea of Batwoman and Jason Todd getting to share the screen together and even teaming up is a fun one. The pair has teamed up in comics before, most recent on the pages of Red Hood and the Outlaws. Unfortunately, even if the Titans were to get a chance to cross into the Arrowverse in a significant fashion even if they were to pay Earth-Prime's Gotham a visit, it won't be Rose's Batwoman they meet.

“I have made the very difficult decision to not return to Batwoman next season,” Rose said in a statement announcing her exit. “This was not a decision I made lightly as I have the utmost respect for the cast, crew and everyone involved with the show in both Vancouver and in Los Angeles.”

“I am beyond appreciative to Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and Caroline Dries for not only giving me this incredible opportunity, but for welcoming me into the DC universe they have so beautifully created,” she continued. “Thank you Peter Roth and Mark Pedowitz and the teams at Warner Bros. and The CW who put so much into the show and always believed in me. Thank you to everyone who made season one a success – I am truly grateful."

The first two seasons of Titans are available on DC Universe. The series has been renewed for a third season. Batwoman's first season is now available for streaming on The CW's website and app and will be coming to HBO Max.

