Titans Season 3 Episode Titles Confirmed

Titans season 3 episode titles have been confirmed. We first caught wind of what Titans' next batch of episodes would be titled via a leak online back in March, but like all Internet leaks, there was no way to know - for sure - if those leaked titles were valid. Now, Spoiler TV has corroborated that first four episodes of Titans season 3 are indeed titled the way the leak claimed they would be; it's now even safer to assume that the rest of the leaked episode titles for Titans season 3 are equally valid and true.

Here's a reminder of the Titans season 3 titles that were leaked by The Vulcan Reporter:

Episode 1: Barbara Gordon (Written by Richard Hatem & Geoff Johns)

Episode 2: Red Hood (Written by Tom Pabst)

Episode 3: Hank & Dove (Written by Jamie Gorenberg)

Episode 4: Blackfire

Episode 5: Lazarus

Episode 6: Lady Vic

Episode 7: 51 Percent

Episode 8: Home

Episode 9: Souls

Episode 10: Troubled Water

To be fair, the biggest and juciest episode titles for Titans season 3 are in the first half of the season. "Barbara Gordon" and "Red Hood" are the first two episodes of the season, and will quickly introduce the most anticipated additions to Titans: the introduction of Barbara Gordon/Batgirl (Savannah Welch), and the transformation of Jason Todd/Robin II (Curran Walters) into the infamous "Red Hood."

In addition to Batgirl and Red Hood, Titans season 3 will see the Starfire's (Anna Diop) sister Blackfire rising up as a big bad (hence episode 4's title). After Jason Todd becomes Red Hood, we'll also see Robin III/Tim Drake join the show (played by The Batman actor Jay Lycurgo). Unfortunately these titles don't reveal much about Tim Drake's introduction - or the introduction of Vincent Kartheiser as Scarecrow - but needless to say, there is a lot of highly-anticipated content stacking up to make Titans season 3 a "must-see" event for DC fans.

It's also just as true that Titans season 3 is something of a fresh start for the series. After two seasons struggling to reach a wide audience through the DC Universe streaming platform, Titans season 3 will launch on HBO Max. That platform has already done wonders for getting DC Universe original content like DC's Harley Quinn adult animated series in front of a lot more eyeballs - resulting in a lot more buzz and hype. Titans has similarly benefited from the platform switch, so season 3 will be a pivotal test of whether the show is truly viable.

Season 3 of Titans does not yet have a confirmed release date, but is expected to stream on HBO Max in 2021.