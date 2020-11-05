Titans Season 3 Reveals First Look at Starfire

✖

Titans Season 3 just revealed it’s first look at Starfire. Things are going to be a little bit different in the third installment of the DC Universe show as new characters and concepts continue to get folded in. Starfire has been a constant source of conversation as Titans has gotten off the ground. Everything from hairstyles to the casting of the character has gotten discussed thoroughly in all corners of the Internet. But, the creative team and actors have banded around Anna Diop. She’s brought some nuance to Starfire despite the show deciding to add more characters every season. With Red Hood coming in Season 3, there’s no sign of that slowing down any time soon. There’s been style changes and literal losses up and down the team roster, so expect anything and everything to pop up in the next salvo of episodes.

The actress told Comicbook.com about getting a comics-accurate look in 2018. “As soon as I put it on, everyone was flipping out,” Diop explained. “It’s awesome because it’s something that so many people have seen for so long and it means so much to people and this is the first time we’re bringing it to life, but you know — our story takes its time. It takes its time, it’s an origin story, so it takes its time in the characters coming to this place where you see them and the way that everyone’s always known. I hope that the audience can be patient with us and have fun with us. It’s a ride, and it’s a fun one.”

Curran Walters is donning the Red Hood in Season 3 too. He told Comicbook.com about his love of comics and getting to take Jason Todd to the next level.

"I wasn't that too crazy into comics," he began. "I knew, of course, of Batman and Robin and all the other crazy famous characters. But as soon as I booked the role, I went out to the local comic book stores, and I got everything I could find on Jason's story, obviously to get kind of a feel for where the future of the character goes, if it goes that way. I watched the movie. I read all the comic books, and I got a feel for the character and where I needed to take it when I got on screen.”

"You know, on the day, you have all this pressure of booking a comic book role, especially since the character's been around for so long,” Walters added. “You feel a sort of pressure on you, but I just did my best, and I think I nailed the role, and all the fans are pretty happy with it. And one thing about the character too is like, I felt like in a way I did have to act, but I didn't. It's all how I am in person. I'm very energetic. I'm very just all over the place. So, half of it was like, 'Hey, that's just me' and half of it was, 'Oh, I got to act,' so. It was definitely awesome."

Do you like Starfire’s look for Season 3? Let us know down in the comments!