Tonight’s WWE SmackDown: 5 Hits & 1 Miss (August 15)

WWE got SmackDown started by bringing in some new blood, but that wasn’t the only fresh addition to the blue brand before all was said and done. Tonight’s SmackDown pushed several stories forward regarding its various Championships, but it also introduced welcome new match-ups between some of its current SmackDown superstars, and some of these feuds have incredible potential moving forward. We’re getting into all of the biggest moments from tonight’s WWE SmackDown and revealing if they were big hits or unfortunate misses, so let’s get started with the first hit of the night.

Videos by ComicBook.com

HIT: Calling the Blue Brand Home

Play video

The first big hit of the night was in the very first segment of the show, and that was thanks to Sami Zayn. During Zayn’s segment with the MFTs, it was revealed that Zayn was now officially a part of the SmackDown roster, and he was going after Solo Sikoa and his United States Championship.

That would result in a reunion with Jimmy Uso and a new pseudo alliance with Jacob Fatu, who are both enemies of Sikoa’s faction. This allows fans to see more of what they loved about Zayn and Uso from their Bloodline days, but also adds a new wrinkle in the involvement of Fatu, who instantly brings an unreal intensity to every match and segment he’s in. It feels fresh and familiar all at the same time, and it’s a win for everyone involved.

HIT: Much-Needed Payback

Play video

The WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship picture also got a welcome boost, though this wasn’t due to any new additions to the roster. Instead, it was simply due to allowing Chelsea Green and the Secret Hervice to actually look like a threat for once, even if Alexa Bliss still claimed the win against Piper Niven in their solo contest.

After Bliss got the win, Niven, Alba Fyre, and Chelsea Green all worked together to demolish Bliss and Charlotte Flair, with Green appearing especially devastating by throwing Flair into the ring post and then over the barricade. Niven then took out Bliss back in the ring, and after weeks of feeling inconsequential as threats, Green, Niven, and Fyre finally have some actual momentum on their side. Whether or not WWE continues that remains to be seen, but for now, I’ll simply enjoy this move in the right direction Even in a loss, Bliss and Flair are still as over and on fire as ever, and fans are definitely behind the continuation of their Tag Team success, so it was a real win all around.

HIT: The WWE Women’s Championship Picture

Between two different segments during tonight’s SmackDown, the WWE Women’s Championship picture has become far more intriguing. The first segment featured WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton being confronted by Jade Cargill, who wants another shot at Stratton and her Championship, and Stratton initially balks at that. Then Nia Jax joins the conversation and wants her next shot at the Title, and after some arguing, a Triple Threat between the three at some point seems inevitable, though it’s not been made official.

The Women's Division better be on high alert….@kianajames_wwe is making moves. 👀 pic.twitter.com/1zpkPNxOBL — WWE (@WWE) August 16, 2025

That was interesting enough, but then later in the show, we see Kiana James talk to Stratton, though it isn’t about challenging. Instead, James says that she and Giulia can act as protection for the Champion, as the Champ always has a target on their back, and who better to have in her corner than them. Stratton turns her down, but that paves the way for a threat from James, who said that, despite having a Title already, Giulia could still challenge for Stratton’s as well. Having Giula waiting in the wings and perhaps affecting the result of a match against Cargill and Jax would certainly be a way to kick off a new feud and unseat Stratton as Champion while keeping her looking strong, but we’ll just have to wait and see how things play out.

HIT: The Real Miz Is Back

Play video

The Miz made his return to SmackDown last week and picked up his alliance with Carmelo Hayes, but fans started to see teases of a possible turn on Hayes right away. With tonight’s episode, it’s clear as day that a heel turn for Miz is coming, and if this story is done right, this could be a true shining moment for both Miz and Hayes by the end of it.

Miz is taking every opportunity to make himself shine at the detriment of his partner, and that presented itself tonight when Miz let Hayes do most of the work in their match against Fraxiom and then tagged himself in when Hayes had it won and stole the pin. Hayes is clearly getting frustrated with Miz constantly screwing him, and this was pointed out in a stellar confrontation with the Motor City Machine Guns.

.@Carmelo_WWE might not be getting his US Title shot…



BUT, Melo Don't Miz have a match next week against Motor City Machine Guns! 👊 pic.twitter.com/kpFqwQNBWy — WWE (@WWE) August 16, 2025

Now the Motor City Machine Guns with clash with Melo Don’t Miz next week, allowing MCMG to get a fresh match-up as the storyline between Miz and Melo continues to build. If WWE plays this right, this could be a way to let Miz do what he does best while also building one of its brightest stars into a beloved babyface that the crowd can really get behind. Hayes is simply too good to be in limbo on the SmackDown roster, and this could be the key to finally changing that.

MISS: Running In Place

Play video

DIY and The Street Profits are two of the best Tag Teams in WWE, so even without any major stakes attached, they will always deliver in the ring. That said, this is a match we’ve seen before relatively recently, and we’ve also seen both teams in the mix with the rest of the immensely talented Tag Division as recently as SummerSlam.

That means if you’re going to have them face each other again, there needs to be a new wrinkle to the battle to make it different, and this match had zero of that. It’s going to be fun to see them tussle again, and having Candice LeRae involved is always a plus, but there’s something missing from this feud to really make it stand out from what they’ve already accomplished in the recent past.

HIT: A Feud No One Saw Coming (But It Should Rule)

"How are you gon' tell me who I am."@RonKillings is very much still driving. 😤 pic.twitter.com/CGxUVPDX7s — WWE (@WWE) August 16, 2025

The name of the game tonight was fresh match-ups, and that couldn’t be more applicable to the out-of-nowhere confrontation that happened later in the show. That confrontation took place backstage when R-Truth was asked about Cena’s return to form, but his celebration was cut short by Aleister Black, who called out Truth for not showing up for Damian Priest last week.

That drew out the more intense side of Truth, which was exactly what Black wanted. Black said, “There he is, Mr. Killings”, and that resulted in a match set for next week’s SmackDown. After Black left, Truth switched his hat around and said, “You must have forgot.” If we get this more intense Truth versus an already intense Aleister Black, this feud could absolutely rule.

Those are our hits and misses this week, but what were your favorite (and not so favorite) moments of SmackDown? Let us know in the comments, and you can talk all things wrestling with me on Bluesky @knightofoa!