Tracker: Where to Catch Up Before Season 2 Premieres

The biggest freshman hit on TV is returning for its season season in just a couple of weeks. Tracker was given the coveted post-Super Bowl slot on CBS back in February and rode that high all the way through its first season. On Sunday, October 13th, the series comes back for Season 2, boasting a better time slot and a lot of fans that discovered it over the last few months.

If you're late to the Tracker train and hoping to get caught up, the series is easily accessible online, and will be even more widely available once Season 2 arrives. Like many CBS shows, Tracker is available to stream on Paramount+. You can find the entire first season there and Season 2 episodes will be uploaded to the service the morning after they air. With the live CBS channel on Paramount+ you can also catch the episodes as they're airing, you just can't watch them on-demand until the following day.

The day Tracker's second season premieres, the series will be offered up to a wider audience online, allowing new fans to find the show just as new episodes are arriving. Hulu recently released its newsletter for the month of October and revealed that Tracker Season 1 will be added to the service's lineup on October 13th, the same day as Tracker's Season 2 premiere. So you likely won't be able to binge through the entire first season on Hulu before Season 2 debuts that night, but you'll be able to get caught up pretty quickly.

What Is Tracker Season 2 About?



Tracker, based on the Colter Shaw novels from Jeffery Deaver, is largely a procedural, putting Justin Hartley's reward seeker in the middle of a new case each episode. There is one major story beneath it all, though, as Colter is consistently looking for evidence of who killed his father when he was younger.

"When you have a show like this, and you end it in such a good way, and you wrap up all these stories in a pretty little bow, it's cool, and it's great," Hartley told Deadline after the Tracker Season 1 finale. "But we have a whole other season to shoot that we have to make better than Season 1. So...while we wanted all those storylines wrapped up, we also wanted those bows to sort of lead to other questions- bigger, deeper questions — about his past. So I think we did that in answering some of these questions that we had built up all year. I think we did a good job of making sure that the answers to those questions then lead to a bigger mystery, something that we can unpack in Season 2."