Rare ‘Transformers’ G1 Ultra Magnus Figure Is More Than Meets Your Budget

This super limited edition Transformers G1 Ultra Magnus figure stands 16-inches tall, and features 59 points of articulation as well as LED-illuminated optics. Awesome for sure, but only super serious collectors with big budgets need apply for this one.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome products featured below, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.

The Transformers G1 Ultra Magnus is a ThinkGeek exclusive with an edition size that’s limited to only 500 units. You can order the figure here for a whopping $389.99 which, despite its cool features, is a lot of money to spend on a Transformers figure that doesn’t actually transform. Though, it’s almost a bargain when you compare it to this Ultra Magnus statue by Prime 1 Studio.

Additional accessories include an Autobot Matrix, interchangeable blue energon axe, blaster rifle, removable tankard grenades, and magnetically removable tire wells. It also includes 30-percent diecast metal detailing. The full list of features is available below.

Product Specifications:

• Transformers G1 Ultra Magnus – Exclusive

• Officially-licensed Transformers collectible

• A ThinkGeek exclusive

• Edition Size: 500

• Posable figure of Ultra Magnus

• 59 points of articulation

• 30% diecast metal detailing

• LED illuminated optics, Autobot badge, blaster rifle, and Matrix Chamber

• Batteries: 8 AG-13 (not included)

• Dimensions: 16″ tall

• Includes Autobot Matrix, Interchangeable Blue Energon Axe, Blaster Rifle, Removable Tankard Grenades, and Magnetically Removable Tire Wells