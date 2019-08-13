Trollhunter Director Teases Possible Continuation of the Franchise

With Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark hitting theaters, filmmakers André Øvredal and Guillermo del Toro, who helped shepherd the film into existence, have been making the press arounds, and of course, some of the conversation will turn to the projects that one or both of them have done in recent years.

During an interview at Comic Con International in San Diego last month, ComicBook.com’s Matt Aguilar asked whether ther was any hope of seeing the pair return to some of their fan-favorite IPs in the near future, and they singled one out: Trollhunters, the animated series that ended at Netflix after three seasons earlier this year.

“Trollhunters is obviously a world — we just released a comic in Norway which I hope can be distributed worldwide — it’s definitely a world that could be played with, either as a TV scenario or as a movie, whatever,” André Øvredal told ComicBook.com. “Same with [The Autopsy of] Jane Doe, absolutely. Jane Doe was successful but it wasn’t a big economic success, and that’s where the limitations sometimes are.”

In Trollhunters, when ordinary teenager Jim Lake Jr. stumbles upon a mystical amulet on his way to school one morning, he inadvertently discovers an extraordinary secret civilization of mighty trolls beneath his small town of Arcadia. Strong-willed and seeking adventure but wholly unprepared for the responsibilities thrust upon him, Jim is forced to take on the exalted mantle of Trollhunter, sworn to protect the good trolls from powerful enemies bent on revenge. The first human ever to hold the honor, Jim abruptly goes from fighting his way through the daily mayhem of high school to joining a war that has raged for centuries, a conflict that now threatens all of mankind and troll-kind alike. Accompanied by his closest human friends and a few key troll allies, the courageous fifteen-year-old must plunge headlong into a fantastical world of astonishing creatures, glorious cities, and fierce enemies desperate to destroy him. Suddenly destined to play a crucial role in an ancient battle of good and evil with stakes that couldn’t be higher, Jim is determined to save the world — right after gym class.

You can see all 52 episodes of the series on Netflix