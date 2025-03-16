One of the Best Horror Movies of the 2010s (And Maybe All-Time) Will Soon Be Totally Free to Stream

If you’re looking for something terrifying to watch and don’t feel like paying for more rentals or subscription services, Tubi is about to add one of the best and most frightening films of the last decade. The free, ad-supported streaming service recently released the full list of movies and TV shows that are being added to its lineup in the month of April, and there was one addition that really stands out to any big horror fans.

Next month, Tubi will be adding Ari Aster’s Hereditary to its roster, allowing anyone to check it for no cost whatsoever. If you’re not familiar, Hereditary was Aster’s first feature film and its release in 2018 put the director on the map in a massive way. Aster has gone on to direct Midsommar and Beau Is Afraid, and is now considered one of the most important voices in the horror genre working today.

Hereditary is a genuinely horrifying experience that is sure to stick with you for a long time. According to Tubi’s recent newsletter, the film will be available on the free service beginning April 11th.

Coming Soon to Tubi

Hereditary is far from the only major title coming to Tubi in April, but it is one of the only new additions that won’t be arriving at the start of the month. Below, you can check out the massive lineup of titles hitting Tubi on April 1st.

19-2

Girlfriends

The Looney Tunes Show

The Sylvester & Tweety Mysteries

The PJs

Alex Cross

G.I. Joe: Retaliation

G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra

Godzilla vs. Kong

Kill Bill: Volume 1

Kill Bill: Volume 2

Max Payne

Parker (2013)

Robin Hood (2018)

Rush Hour

Rush Hour 2

The Jackal

The Punisher (1989)

Wrath of Man

xXx

xXx: State of the Union

Cyrano

Drive (2011)

Once Upon a Time in America

Shirley

To Live and Die in L.A.

All About the Benjamins

Bustin’ Loose

Chocolate City

First Sunday

How High

How High 2

Idlewild

Little Man

Malibu’s Most Wanted

Money Talks (1997)

New Jack City

Ride Along

Shaft

The Perfect Guy

The Porter

Bill & Ted Face the Music

Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey

Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure

Born in East L.A.

Code Name: The Cleaner

Corporate Animals

Cry Baby

Dog (2022)

Fighting With My Family

Grown Ups

Grown Ups 2

Identity Thief

Liar Liar

Little Nicky

Love, Rosie

Me, Myself and Irene

Monster-In-Law

Paul

Sausage Party (2016)

Scary Movie

Scary Movie 2

Scary Movie 3

Stuber

The Break-Up

The Hustle

The Interview (2014)

The Mask

The Naked Gun from the Files of Police Squad!

The People We Hate at the Wedding

The Spy Who Dumped Me

The Watch (2012)

Tropic Thunder

Justin Bieber’s Believe

90 Minutes in Heaven

Casino

A Few Good Men

Gifted (2017)

On a Wing and a Prayer

Road to Perdition

Scarface (1983)

The Guardian

The Town

Bitch Ass

Cloverfield

Evil Dead (2013)

Gretel & Hansel

Hannibal

Jeepers Creepers

Jeepers Creepers 2

Split

The People Under the Stairs

The Silence of the Lambs

The Thing (1983)

The Thing (2011)

3 Ninjas

DC League of Super-Pets

Flushed Away

Gnomeo & Juliet

Scooby-Doo! And the Spooky Scarecrow

Scooby-Doo! Ghastly Goals!

Scooby-Doo! Mecha Mutt Menace

The LEGO Movie

Babylon A.D.

Constantine

Death Becomes Her

Edge of Tomorrow

Hellboy (2004)

Life (2017)

Mystery Men

Predestination

The Last Witch Hunter

7500

All the Old Knives

Dark Web: Cicada 3301

Fallen

Hangman

Lakeview Terrace

Seven

The Negotiator

The Professional (1994)

U.S. Marshals

