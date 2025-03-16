One of the Best Horror Movies of the 2010s (And Maybe All-Time) Will Soon Be Totally Free to Stream

If you’re looking for something terrifying to watch and don’t feel like paying for more rentals or subscription services, Tubi is about to add one of the best and most frightening films of the last decade. The free, ad-supported streaming service recently released the full list of movies and TV shows that are being added to its lineup in the month of April, and there was one addition that really stands out to any big horror fans.
Next month, Tubi will be adding Ari Aster’s Hereditary to its roster, allowing anyone to check it for no cost whatsoever. If you’re not familiar, Hereditary was Aster’s first feature film and its release in 2018 put the director on the map in a massive way. Aster has gone on to direct Midsommar and Beau Is Afraid, and is now considered one of the most important voices in the horror genre working today.
Hereditary is a genuinely horrifying experience that is sure to stick with you for a long time. According to Tubi’s recent newsletter, the film will be available on the free service beginning April 11th.
Coming Soon to Tubi
Hereditary is far from the only major title coming to Tubi in April, but it is one of the only new additions that won’t be arriving at the start of the month. Below, you can check out the massive lineup of titles hitting Tubi on April 1st.
19-2
Girlfriends
The Looney Tunes Show
The Sylvester & Tweety Mysteries
The PJs
Alex Cross
G.I. Joe: Retaliation
G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra
Godzilla vs. Kong
Kill Bill: Volume 1
Kill Bill: Volume 2
Max Payne
Parker (2013)
Robin Hood (2018)
Rush Hour
Rush Hour 2
The Jackal
The Punisher (1989)
Wrath of Man
xXx
xXx: State of the Union
Cyrano
Drive (2011)
Once Upon a Time in America
Shirley
To Live and Die in L.A.
All About the Benjamins
Bustin’ Loose
Chocolate City
First Sunday
How High
How High 2
Idlewild
Little Man
Malibu’s Most Wanted
Money Talks (1997)
New Jack City
Ride Along
Shaft
The Perfect Guy
The Porter
Bill & Ted Face the Music
Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey
Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure
Born in East L.A.
Code Name: The Cleaner
Corporate Animals
Cry Baby
Dog (2022)
Fighting With My Family
Grown Ups
Grown Ups 2
Identity Thief
Liar Liar
Little Nicky
Love, Rosie
Me, Myself and Irene
Monster-In-Law
Paul
Sausage Party (2016)
Scary Movie
Scary Movie 2
Scary Movie 3
Stuber
The Break-Up
The Hustle
The Interview (2014)
The Mask
The Naked Gun from the Files of Police Squad!
The People We Hate at the Wedding
The Spy Who Dumped Me
The Watch (2012)
Tropic Thunder
Justin Bieber’s Believe
90 Minutes in Heaven
Casino
A Few Good Men
Gifted (2017)
On a Wing and a Prayer
Road to Perdition
Scarface (1983)
The Guardian
The Town
Bitch Ass
Cloverfield
Evil Dead (2013)
Gretel & Hansel
Hannibal
Jeepers Creepers
Jeepers Creepers 2
Split
The People Under the Stairs
The Silence of the Lambs
The Thing (1983)
The Thing (2011)
3 Ninjas
DC League of Super-Pets
Flushed Away
Gnomeo & Juliet
Scooby-Doo! And the Spooky Scarecrow
Scooby-Doo! Ghastly Goals!
Scooby-Doo! Mecha Mutt Menace
The LEGO Movie
Babylon A.D.
Constantine
Death Becomes Her
Edge of Tomorrow
Hellboy (2004)
Life (2017)
Mystery Men
Predestination
The Last Witch Hunter
7500
All the Old Knives
Dark Web: Cicada 3301
Fallen
Hangman
Lakeview Terrace
Seven
The Negotiator
The Professional (1994)
U.S. Marshals
