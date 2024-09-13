Wynonna Earp: Vengeance Stars Weigh In On "Ruining" the Show's Ending

The cast of Wynonna Earp returns to action today in Wynonna Earp: Vengeance, a sequel movie set following the events of the beloved TV series. The movie, which picks up in real time, sees Wynonna and her team return to Purgatory because things are...not great. A killer is on the loose, and it's one that has personal ties to Wynonna and a pretty significant gripe. With both canon couples -- Waverly (Dominique Provost-Chalkley) and Nicole (Kat Barrell) and Wynonna (Melanie Scrofano) and Doc (Tim Rozon) -- off on their happily ever afters, is there even a way to bring the show back that doesn't, at least potentially screw things up?

That was a major concern, not just for writer and producer Emily Andras, but for Scrofano and Rozon, as well.

"Do you know how rare it is to be able to write an actual ending to something?" Andras told ComicBook. "And do you know how humbling and amazing it is for people to actually be satisfied with that ending? We all know finales that aren't very embraced, right? It's pretty hard to jump off that mountain without a parachute, to be honest."

"I remember, shooting the end of season four felt monumental," Scrofano said. "It felt like the perfect ending, and it felt like, why would we come back? This was so beautiful. And then we went through a long time of, don't get your hopes up, but also don't lose hope."



"Those of us who love to overthink and over-analyze, I think there was kind of 'Why mess with a good thing?'" Scrofano added. "But then the selfish part, that went, 'I want my people back,' was like f--k it. The thing about Wynonna for me, since season one, was like, 'We got a season one.' Honestly I remember shooting and being like, what's my luck that we'll get a season two? What are the odds? I was very comfortable with just getting one season and living it fully. Then we got more, and this became that mentality that we're lucky to be doing this, so let's just do it. It's really hard -- you don't just find a show that you connect with on this level. It just doesn't happen. Most shows you do are jobs, and that's okay, but to find people that you want to work with everyday is not a normal thing, I don't think. I just felt really lucky, and I was like, whatever happens, I want to do this."

"I agree with Mel, with the f--k it part," Rozon said. "I was really proud of where we left it -- especially Doc's arc. After four seasons, where we left it, I thought was beautiful. But it was also like, I want to go back. I want to be this character. I want to play with my friends in the snow, and see everybody....And there was one other thing that I knew was really important, and that was the fandom. And those Earpers deserved it so much. The show ended, but for us, we were still seeing each other all over the world at comic cons and Earper conventions. The fandom still felt alive, and to know that those people were going to get more of the thing that they loved so much -- that excited me. I really couldn't wait to get the news that it was coming and that Tubi was going to be this great hero, and now they're getting that movie!"

Ultimately, it was that desire to do something interesting with the characters, and to revisit the world that meant so much to the cast and crew, that drove Wynonna Earp: Vengeance forward in spite of any reservations they might have had.



"What I sort of figured out is, I was very intimidated, but I was like, 'Look, this is the thing about Earp. It has never played by the rules,' right?" Andras added. "We had a pregnant heroine in season two, we went down for financial reasons -- it's just been a shitshow since the beginning, but that kind of underdog spirit is also what made it special -- the messiness. And so when I thought about that, IO was like, 'Well, there is an opportunity to talk about what happens after happily ever after,' and that's fairly unusual. And trying to keep it honest and grounded with all the mess, but also all the love, still, when you kind of have to grow up and embrace the next stage. Once I kind of got over myself and was like, 'This still can be Earp, this still can be through the Earp lens,' I panicked a little less."

Wynonna Earp: Vengeance will debut on Tubi tonight at 9 p.m. ET. The full Wynonna Earp series is now on Netflix, with an Audible miniseries coming next month.