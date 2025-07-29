10 Most Memorable Cameos In Star Wars TV Shows

The vast galaxy far, far away has expanded way beyond its cinematic origins, flourishing into a vibrant universe of television series. From animated epics to live-action adventures, Star Wars TV shows have delivered countless hours of storytelling, deepening lore, introducing beloved characters, and exploring uncharted corners of the cosmos. A particular delight for many fans, however, comes in the form of unexpected appearances – the fleeting yet impactful cameos that bridge different eras, pay homage to the franchise’s rich history, or simply add a touch of star power. These brief moments can range from a familiar face returning to a beloved role to a surprising celebrity popping up in a galaxy of stormtroopers and Jedi.

These memorable cameos serve as delightful surprises, enriching the viewing experience and solidifying the interconnectedness of the Star Wars world across all its forms. They remind us that even in a sprawling galaxy, everyone is connected in some way.

1. Ahmed Best (The Mandalorian – Chapter 20: “The Foundling“)

Ahmed Best, famously known for portraying Jar Jar Binks, made a triumphant and emotional return to the Star Wars universe as Jedi Master Kelleran Beq in The Mandalorian. His appearance as the “Sabre-wielding Jedi” who saved Grogu during Order 66 was a powerful moment of redemption and a testament to Best’s enduring talent.

Best’s portrayal of Kelleran Beq was met with widespread praise, as it allowed him to showcase a different facet of his acting abilities within the Star Wars framework. This cameo not only offered a vital piece of Grogu’s backstory but also served as a heartwarming moment for fans who appreciated Best’s return.

2. Mark Hamill (Star Wars: The Clone Wars – Season 6, Episode 13: “Sacrifice”)

While not appearing physically, Mark Hamill’s vocal performance as the ancient Sith Lord Darth Bane in Star Wars: The Clone Wars was a chilling and unforgettable cameo. Hamill, iconic for his role as Luke Skywalker, lent his voice to the spectral manifestation of Bane on Moraband, offering a dark counterpoint to his heroic legacy.

This voice cameo was particularly impactful as it connected the animated series directly to the deeper lore of the Sith, with Hamill’s menacing delivery perfectly encapsulating Bane’s power and malevolence. It was a subtle yet important nod to the overarching Star Wars saga, showcasing Hamill’s incredible vocal range.

3. Jack Black (Star Wars: The Mandalorian – Season 3, Chapter 22: “Guns for Hire”)

Jack Black brought his signature quirky energy to the Star Wars galaxy as Captain Bombardier in “Guns for Hire.” His character, a flamboyant and somewhat bumbling leader of a private security force, provided a much-needed moment of levity amidst the episode’s more serious undertones. Black’s comedic timing and unique delivery made his brief appearance stand out.

His interaction with Din Djarin and Bo-Katan Kryze was a highlight, showcasing his ability to seamlessly blend into the Star Wars universe while still retaining his distinctive charm. The role perfectly played into Black’s established persona, making his cameo a delightful and truly unexpected surprise for viewers.

4. Lizzo (The Mandalorian – Season 3, Chapter 22: “Guns for Hire”)

Sharing the screen with Jack Black in “Guns for Hire,” Lizzo appeared as The Duchess, the regal and eccentric ruler of Plazir-15. Her cameo was a vibrant addition, with Lizzo fully embodying the character’s lavish style and authoritative yet whimsical demeanor. Her presence added another layer of star power to an already star-studded episode.

Lizzo’s appearance as The Duchess was notable not just for her celebrity status, but also for the playful dynamic she created with her on-screen partner, Jack Black. Their combined energy contributed significantly to the episode’s unique tone, leaving a lasting impression despite their limited screen time.

5. Dante Basco (Star Wars Rebels)

Dante Basco, known for his iconic voice work as Prince Zuko in Avatar: The Last Airbender, made a memorable appearance in Star Wars Rebels as Jai Kell. A former Imperial cadet who defected to the Rebel Alliance, Jai played a significant role in several episodes, becoming a recurring ally to the Ghost crew.

Basco’s voice brought a youthful earnestness and determination to Jai Kell, making him a relatable and engaging character. His journey from disillusioned cadet to committed rebel added depth to the series, and Basco’s performance ensured Jai’s arc resonated with viewers.

6. Neil Patrick Harris (Star Wars: Visions – Season 1, Episode 3: “The Twins”)

Neil Patrick Harris lent his distinctive voice to the English dub of Karre in the Star Wars: Visions episode “The Twins.” While Visions is an anthology, Harris’s involvement brought a recognizable gravitas and intensity to the conflicted Force-user, elevating the emotional stakes of the animated short.

His vocal performance helped to convey Karre’s internal struggle and his desperate fight against his twin sister, Am. Harris’s ability to express both vulnerability and power through his voice made his contribution to this visually stunning and thematically rich episode particularly memorable.

7. Bill Burr (The Mandalorian – Season 1, Chapter 6: “The Prisoner”)

Comedian Bill Burr made a surprising yet ultimately celebrated turn as the cynical and tough-as-nails mercenary Migs Mayfeld in The Mandalorian. His initial appearance in “The Prisoner” contained his signature dry wit, which was a stark contrast to the more traditional Star Wars characters.

Burr’s performance as Mayfeld was a refreshing departure, offering a character who was both morally ambiguous and surprisingly complex. His evolution over subsequent seasons, particularly in “The Believer,” solidified his place as a fan-favorite, demonstrating that even a stand-up comedian could find his place in the galaxy.

8. Christopher Lloyd (The Mandalorian – Season 3, Chapter 22: “Guns for Hire”)

Veteran actor Christopher Lloyd graced the screen in “Guns for Hire” as Commissioner Helgait, the chief of security on Plazir-15. Lloyd brought his legendary status and an air of subtle menace to the role, even in a relatively brief appearance. His presence added a classic Hollywood touch to the episode.

Lloyd’s performance as Helgait was a masterclass in subtlety, as he conveyed a sense of unease and hidden motives without overt theatrics. His cameo was a delightful surprise for fans, showcasing that even after decades in the industry, Lloyd continues to deliver captivating performances.

9. Mark Hamill (The Mandalorian – Season 2, Chapter 16: “The Rescue”)

The climactic arrival of Luke Skywalker in The Mandalorian Season 2 finale, “The Rescue,” was arguably one of the most impactful and emotionally charged cameos in Star Wars history. A de-aged Mark Hamill reprised his iconic role, single-handedly dispatching a squad of Dark Troopers and taking Grogu into his care.

This cameo was a monumental moment for fans, delivering a powerful sense of nostalgia and hope. The visual effects were groundbreaking, and the emotional weight of Luke’s appearance, especially his connection with Grogu, solidified its place as an unforgettable television moment.

10. Ray Park (Star Wars: The Clone Wars – “The Siege of Mandalore”)

While not a traditional on-screen cameo, Ray Park’s return to provide the motion capture performance for Darth Maul during “The Siege of Mandalore” arc in Star Wars: The Clone Wars was crucial. His physical portrayal brought an unparalleled intensity and fluidity to Maul’s movements, particularly during his epic duel with Ahsoka Tano.

Park’s involvement ensured that Maul’s fighting style remained consistent with his live-action appearances, adding a layer of authenticity and ferocity to the animated sequences. This behind-the-scenes “cameo” was instrumental in making Maul’s final arc in The Clone Wars so visually stunning and emotionally resonant.