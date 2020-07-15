Survivor Pulled From Fall Schedule Due to Coronavirus Delays

✖

The film and television landscape are constantly evolving due to the coronavirus pandemic, as productions try to figure out the logistics of filming - if they can film at all - while the virus is still spreading. According to a new report, one reality TV mainstay has reportedly been affected by that new challenge -- Survivor. On Tuesday, CBS released a press release revealing that Survivor is no longer on its fall 2020 schedule. Production on the 41st season of the series, which was supposed to take place in Fiji, was delayed earlier this year due to the pandemic.

We want our fans to know that the health and safety of our cast and crew are of the utmost importance and look forward to returning when the time is right. We can’t wait to hear Jeff say, “Survivors Ready?” Read more: https://t.co/Z1lnYjtN1P. pic.twitter.com/NGqCKgcow8 — SURVIVOR (@survivorcbs) July 14, 2020

"Producers for Survivor, CBS' perennial Wednesday 8:00 PM series, are continuing to work with officials in Fiji on the appropriate time to start production on its next edition, with health and safety matters the top priority for everyone involved," the press release reads in part. "Additional information about production starts and premiere dates for all the series will be announced at a later date."

In place of Survivor, The Amazing Race will be moving one hour earlier to 8/7c on Wednesday nights, with SEAL Team airing at 9/8c and SWAT (which was initially held for midseason) will follow at 10/9c.

This makes Survivor the first show on a broadcast network to be pulled from an existing fall 2020 schedule, after networks debuted their various programming slates in May. While networks like The CW and FOX have put in "pandemic-proof" programming by focusing on animation and getting broadcast rights to existing streaming shows, CBS' schedule was very similar to their fall 2019 line-up. Depending on how the virus continues to spread, it certainly doesn't seem impossible that more productions could be put in jeopardy as we march closer to the fall. The network's reboot of Magnum P.I. could end up being an exception, as the series is reportedly targeting a mid-August start date in Hawaii, where COVID-19 cases have been much more contained compared to other U.S. states.

Dramas NCIS, NCIS: Los Angeles, NCIS: New Orleans, SWAT, Seal Team, Blue Bloods, McGyver, Magnum P.I., Bull, FBI, FBI: Most Wanted, Evil, and All Rise were all renewed by CBS earlier this year, along with comedies Young Sheldon, Mom, The Neighborhood, The Unicorn, and Bob Hearts Abishola. Returning reality series include Survivor, The Amazing Race, 60 Minutes, 48 Hours, and Undercover Boss.

