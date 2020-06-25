The Twilight Zone Season 2 Photos Confirm Sequel to Iconic Episode of Original Series

(Photo: ROBERT FALCONER/CBS)

The first season of Jordan Peele's The Twilight Zone saw a new take on the classic story "Nightmare at 20,000 Feet" with the episode "Nightmare at 30,000 Feet," with new photos from an upcoming episode of Season Two of the series confirming that we'll be getting a follow-up to the famous "To Serve Man" episode from the original series. The new episode, titled "You Might Also Like," recreates familiar beings from another planet, but the details of the episode's plot don't make the connection to the famous episode immediately apparent, though this follow-up episode is sure to deliver some unexpected twists and turns.

In "To Serve Man," a group of aliens lands on earth and, despite initial apprehension about the beings, humanity soon embraces the various gifts the species offers them as the travelers even promise to take select members of the population back to their home planet. In classic Twilight Zone fashion, the episode culminates with the reveal that an intergalactic tome, which borrows the name of the episode title, should be interpreted as a cookbook to best serve man to others, as opposed to being the best way to fulfill man's desires.

The Season Two sequel episode "follows stay-at-home housewife Mrs. Warren (Gretchen Mol) as she looks forward to acquiring the widely marketed 'Egg,' an enigmatic device that promises to make everything better for everyone forever. But further investigation soon reveals the unsavory truth about this mysterious product. Greta Lee also guest stars."

The episode was written and directed by Osgood Perkins, who delivered audiences Gretel & Hansel earlier this year.

The rest of the episodes of the new season are as follows:

"8"

Starring (previously announced) Joel McHale (Community, Stargirl) and Brandon Jay McLaren (UnREAL, Graceland)

Written by Glen Morgan

Directed by Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead

"A Small Town"

Starring Damon Wayans Jr. (Happy Endings, Let's Be Cops), David Krumholtz (The Deuce, Evel), Natalie Martinez (Reminiscence, The I-Land), and Paula Newsome (Barry, Chicago Med)

Written by Steven Barnes and Tananarive Due

Directed by Alonso Alvarez-Barreda

"Try, Try"

Starring Topher Grace (Blackkklansman, Black Mirror) and Kylie Bunbury (When They See Us, Pitch)

Written by Alex Rubens

Directed by Jennifer McGowan

"Ovation"

Starring Jurnee Smollett-Bell (Birds of Prey, Lovecraft Country), Tawny Newsome (Space Force, Lower Decks), Sky Ferreira (Baby Driver, Twin Peaks), Paul F. Tompkins (BoJack Horseman, Comedy Bang! Bang!), and Thomas Lennon (Reno 911!, Night at the Museum franchise)

Written by Emily C. Chang and Sara Amini

Directed by Ana Lily Amirpour

"Downtime"

Starring Morena Baccarin (The Deadpool franchise, Homeland), Colman Domingo (If Beale Street Could Talk, Fear the Walking Dead) and Tony Hale (Veep, Toy Story 4)

Written by Jordan Peele

Directed by JD Dillard

"The Who of You"

Starring Ethan Embry (Grace and Frankie, Blindspotting), Daniel Sunjata (Graceland, Rescue Me), and Billy Porter (Pose, Like a Boss)

Written by Win Rosenfeld

Directed by Peter Atencio

"A Human Face"

Starring Jenna Elfman (Fear the Walking Dead, Dharma & Greg), Chris Meloni (The Handmaid's Tale, 42), and Tavi Gevinson (Person to Person, Enough Said)

Written by Alex Rubens

Directed by Christina Choe

"Among The Untrodden"

Introducing Abbie Hern and Sophia Macy

Written by Heather Anne Campbell

Directed by Tayarisha Poe

"Meet in the Middle"

Starring Jimmi Simpson (Westworld, Black Mirror: USS Callister) and Gillian Jacobs (Community, Love)

Written by Emily C. Chang and Sara Amini

Directed by Mathias Herndl

The Twilight Zone Season Two hits CBS All Access on June 25th.

