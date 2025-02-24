7 Twin Peaks Questions That Are Still Unanswered

David Lynch is one of the most unique filmmakers in the history of the medium. He was a visionary storyteller of the screen whose surreal, dreamlike films have influenced generations of artists across film and television, and his work served as the gateway for countless audiences to avant-garde cinema. He made an auspicious debut with the haunting and grotesque Eraserhead in 1977, which quickly became a cult hit and established him as a filmmaker who wasn’t afraid to push the boundaries of filmmaking. He gained even more mainstream appeal with the critically acclaimed 1980 film, The Elephant Man, and from then on, he continued a string of films and TV shows that showcased his singular style which blended striking images, quirky characters, nightmarish scenarios, and labyrinthine plots, seen in such movies as Blue Velvet, Wild at Heart, Mulholland Drive, and others.

Videos by ComicBook.com

One of the other defining characteristics of Lynch’s approach is ambiguity; not only do his works often adhere to a dream logic, but Lynch himself was notorious for refusing to say what his works are about. While this often confused and divided audiences, it also meant that they were free to come to their own conclusions about what Lynch was really trying to say. A perfect example of this is his hit TV show, Twin Peaks, which spanned across three seasons, a feature film, and even tie-in books. But as expansive as the series was, there were still many elements that have yet to be fully explained. From the fate of certain characters to the true nature of the Lodge, here are seven Twin Peaks questions that remain unanswered.

What’s With the “Experiment” in New York City?

The first episode of Season 3 introduced a bizarre new mystery in the form of a large glass box under observation in a warehouse in New York City. When a man named Sam, who’s assigned to watch the box, has sex with a young woman named Tracey, a ferocious entity appears in the box and brutally slaughters the couple.

It’s an unsettling scene but it’s never referenced again for the rest of the series. Not what the entity was, why it was under observation – nothing.

What Happened to Donna Hayward?

One of the most significant characters in the first two seasons of Twin Peaks was Donna Hayward, Laura Palmer’s best friend and an important part of the show’s early mystery. Donna is obsessed with uncovering the truth about Laura’s death, which leads her into dangerous territory involving Laura’s secret life, James Hurley’s love triangle, and a disturbing relationship with Harold Smith.

As the series progressed, Donna learned unsettling truths about her own family, and it seemed the show was heading toward major personal revelations before its sudden cancellation. Despite her importance in Twin Peaks, Donna was completely absent from the 2017 revival, with no real explanation for her disappearance or even a passing reference to her. What gives?

What Is Bob’s true nature?

Bob is the main antagonist in the series, an otherworldly entity who’s revealed to have possessed Leland Palmer and driven him to murder his daughter Laura. Later on in the series, it’s implied that his connection to the Black Lodge means he’s part of a greater malevolent force that thrives on corrupting the innocent.

The Return revealed that Bob was created as a result of the Trinity nuclear bomb test, and was the one inhabiting Agent Cooper’s doppelgänger. However, his true intentions have never been revealed other than his urge to violate and kill. We’re never given any indication as to what his overarching plan was, or if he even had one.

What’s the Deal With the Owls?

Owls are a recurring motif throughout the franchise, particularly in the first two seasons. At first, their presence is used only to help establish the setting – a small mountain town in the Pacific Northwest. However, owls are seen in way more than just insert shots or create an eerie atmosphere. In fact, Major Briggs’ message to Agent Dale Cooper even says “The owls are not what they seem.”

But if so, then what are they? Images of owls are often used in visions and scenes involving the supernatural, but we’re not given much else to go on. Not only that, but the owls are barely present at all in Twin Peaks: Fire Walk With Me and Twin Peaks: The Return.

What’s So Special About the Town of Twin Peaks?

The town of Twin Peaks seems like a quaint logging town, but throughout the series, it’s revealed that there’s something otherworldly residing just beneath the surface. While it’s haunted by the presence of the malevolent Bob, there are also seemingly benevolent forces that reside there, subtly pointing Agent Cooper to the one who killed Laura Palmer.

But why this town, exactly? Is there a convergence of mystical forces that just happen to take place there? Is this by accident, or has the land itself been home to these forces for far longer? Whatever’s really going on there, Twin Peaks remains a magnet for strange happenings, forever steeped in mystery.

Who’s the Corpse in Carrie Page’s Home?

Twin Peaks Season 3 sees Agent Dale Cooper finally restored to his proper state and immediately set out to find Laura Palmer. He instead finds a woman who looks exactly like her named Carrie Page, living in Odessa, Texas. However, when Cooper arrives at her home, he finds a corpse there that’s quite decayed.

Was this Carrie’s handiwork? And if not, then who’s the one responsible for killing this person, and what’s it doing in her home? No explanation for the corpse is given, and what’s even more odd is that Carrie barely seems to even notice it. Weirder still is that Cooper, an FBI agent, doesn’t have much interest in digging into that mystery either.

Are There Two Dianes?

Fans were only familiar with Diane, an unseen figure with the FBI, through Agent Dale Cooper’s conversations with his tape recorder. We finally saw her in Twin Peaks: The Return where she played an active role in finding out what happened to Cooper. Once he returned with his memories and mission intact, the two set out to solve the mystery of Laura Palmer.

When the two cross into an alternate reality and stop at a hotel together, Diane spots another version of herself which soon disappears. Not only that, Diane herself disappears the next morning. Or maybe the one she saw was the real Diane? Looks like we’ll never know.

What are some other unanswered questions from Twin Peaks? Sound off below!