Agents of SHIELD Fans Can’t Believe the Show Is Over in Two Weeks

Agents of SHIELD only has three episodes left, but last night's promo for the next episode confirmed that the final two episodes will be combined as a two-part series finale. That means, fans of the Marvel show only have two weeks left with their favorite team. While there's still plenty of questions to answer, for example, "Where the heck is Fitz?" and "Will they stay in this new timeline forever?," we're confident the series will remain consistently great (as it always has) until the very end. However, many fans weren't ready for the news that the show is over in two weeks, not three, and took to social media yesterday to express their grief.

Before reading some fan tweets, you can check out the official synopsis for next's week's episode, "Brand New Day," here: "With the help of Kora on the inside, Sibyl and Nathanial continue their fight to shape a dark new future for S.H.I.E.L.D., managing to stay one step ahead of the agents along the way. If the team is going to turn this one around, they’ll have to get creative, and maybe even a little out of this world."

You can check out some fan tweets about the series ending below...