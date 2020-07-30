Agents of SHIELD Fans Can’t Believe the Show Is Over in Two Weeks
Agents of SHIELD only has three episodes left, but last night's promo for the next episode confirmed that the final two episodes will be combined as a two-part series finale. That means, fans of the Marvel show only have two weeks left with their favorite team. While there's still plenty of questions to answer, for example, "Where the heck is Fitz?" and "Will they stay in this new timeline forever?," we're confident the series will remain consistently great (as it always has) until the very end. However, many fans weren't ready for the news that the show is over in two weeks, not three, and took to social media yesterday to express their grief.
Before reading some fan tweets, you can check out the official synopsis for next's week's episode, "Brand New Day," here: "With the help of Kora on the inside, Sibyl and Nathanial continue their fight to shape a dark new future for S.H.I.E.L.D., managing to stay one step ahead of the agents along the way. If the team is going to turn this one around, they’ll have to get creative, and maybe even a little out of this world."
You can check out some fan tweets about the series ending below...
Not Prepared
prevnext
The series finale of #AgentsofSHIELD is in two weeks and I don’t know how to handle this. pic.twitter.com/82NLtbV9Ye— Em 🦋 (@Emilyy_Morgann) July 30, 2020
Processing
prevnext
only two more weeks of agents of shield before it’s over forever pic.twitter.com/ZcAPLvRv4K— love, sarah 🍋 (@KeptinOnZeBridg) July 30, 2020
Seven Wonderul Years
prevnext
Enoch needs to Come Knock me out like he did to @chloebennetI won’t accept this show to end... I’ll be devistated... Sept. 24th 2013 was when this show first started, it can’t end so fast 😭💔 #AgentsofSHIELD pic.twitter.com/ruW4b3RDUV— Squishy (@EMPVONSQUISHY) July 30, 2020
I'm Not Ready, Either
prevnext
I can't believe we only have them for two more weeks. #AgentsOfSHIELD pic.twitter.com/DdbybMOiGh— Jamie Jirak (@JamieCinematics) July 30, 2020
BRB Screaming
prevnext
In two weeks is the end of #AgentsofSHIELD pic.twitter.com/OPrL4Eg6sJ— Toda magia tiene un precio 🇦🇷 (@Mariac_Soy) July 30, 2020
Two Weeks Notice
prevnext
Well it's official, episodes 12 and 13 of #AgentsofSHIELD will be airing back to back on the same night, which means we now have less than 2 weeks until the show ends forever.... pic.twitter.com/Mv3YdPtRfi— Arrow Is Over 🏹🎯 (@Exitoverhere) July 30, 2020
Hydra Agent in Training
prevnext
abc airing 7x12 and 7x13 on the same night is my villain origin story— corin (@peggyccrter) July 29, 2020
We'll Miss You, SHIELD
prevnext
ONLY TWO EPISODES LEFT!!!!!— Brandon Burney (@BrandonBurney12) July 30, 2020
Exciting but at the same time very depressing considering that we're so close to the end of the series and we don't want it to end. We will miss this show.😢#AgentsofSHIELD pic.twitter.com/eXXtjTM6Zv
So Emotional
prevnext
#AgentsofSHIELD really bouta end 1 week early because they are premiering the last two episodes on the same day pic.twitter.com/MDdh9Gq1q0— Skides (@TheSkidesZ) July 30, 2020
GRR ARGH
prevnext
we really only have two weeks left of #AgentsofSHIELD huh? pic.twitter.com/7Sj8dWdh4K— jews for hanleia and blm 💫 commissions open (@leiasskywalkers) July 30, 2020
In Our Feelings
prevnext
Anyway back to sulking about how #AgentsofSHIELD is ending in two weeks.— ︽✵︽ Lainey ︽✵︽ AOS spoilers and tears (@MarveledFulcrum) July 30, 2020
Wishful Thinking
prevnext
I would totally be happy to have this season end on a cliffhanger only to have them cut away to the full cast then saying, Fooled ya, we’ll be back for Season 8 on Disney+” #AgentsofSHIELD— Joey D (@OldSchool_JoeyD) July 30, 2020
What About Fitz, Though?
prev
#AgentsofSHIELD all the fitz stans every episode: 🤡 pic.twitter.com/dWmVq2qpDc— Maggie ⧗ aos spoilers (@daisyswidows) July 23, 2020
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.