Joss Whedon Just Gave Agents of SHIELD a Shoutout and Fans Are Shocked

Agents of SHIELD is coming to an end this year, and fans haven't heard much from one of the shows credited creators since the first season. Despite Joss Whedon's name appearing in every opening credit alongside Jed Whedon and Maurissa Tancharoen, the director wasn't too involved with the Marvel series. The Whedon known for creating Buffy the Vampire Slayer and directing The Avengers did direct the pilot episode of Agents of SHIELD, but then he handed the reins over to his brother and sister-in-law. Fans certainly have no complaints as "JedMo" has done a superb job with the series, but they were admittedly surprised today when Whedon tweeted about the show.

A meme is currently going around that asks, “Name a thing that lasted longer than the Confederacy.” This is in an attempt to remind people that the Confederacy “only existed for five years” and that holding on to that extremely short bit of American history is saying, “you like white supremacy.” Whedon replied to the meme and his answer was the seven seasons of Agents of SHIELD! The director could have chosen Buffy, which also lasted seven seasons, so it’s nice to see him giving some love to the show his family worked so hard on. You can check out the tweet below:

