Joss Whedon Just Gave Agents of SHIELD a Shoutout and Fans Are Shocked
Agents of SHIELD is coming to an end this year, and fans haven't heard much from one of the shows credited creators since the first season. Despite Joss Whedon's name appearing in every opening credit alongside Jed Whedon and Maurissa Tancharoen, the director wasn't too involved with the Marvel series. The Whedon known for creating Buffy the Vampire Slayer and directing The Avengers did direct the pilot episode of Agents of SHIELD, but then he handed the reins over to his brother and sister-in-law. Fans certainly have no complaints as "JedMo" has done a superb job with the series, but they were admittedly surprised today when Whedon tweeted about the show.
A meme is currently going around that asks, “Name a thing that lasted longer than the Confederacy.” This is in an attempt to remind people that the Confederacy “only existed for five years” and that holding on to that extremely short bit of American history is saying, “you like white supremacy.” Whedon replied to the meme and his answer was the seven seasons of Agents of SHIELD! The director could have chosen Buffy, which also lasted seven seasons, so it’s nice to see him giving some love to the show his family worked so hard on. You can check out the tweet below:
https://t.co/Q1P7xZ1wlq pic.twitter.com/FhROgQ3WjV— Joss Whedon (@joss) June 14, 2020
Here are some reactions to the tweet from happy Agents of SHIELD fans...
Seven Years Later...
I was like dude we havent seen you since 1x1— Macy (@macylea13) June 14, 2020
"Best Response"
This right here...best response to this question ever!!— Adam Bass (@LinkedTriforce) June 14, 2020
Kevin, Are You Listening?
Oh exactly now tell your friend Kevin Feige to use them ❤️ https://t.co/OehVAFt4qB— nick (@sashasquake) June 14, 2020
You Love To See It
Winner
Joss wins as usual https://t.co/IRi0qGZVNS— ♥️♣️Calimë♠️♦️ (@Chiara_Calime) June 14, 2020
Surprised, But Pleased
Joss acknowledging SHIELD?? https://t.co/JjAiSzraxD— Sarie 🦖😇 (agentsofspoof) (@CrazyGirlVids) June 14, 2020
Lots of Celebrating
finally he mentioned aos pic.twitter.com/q45kCkNfUZ— 𝐢𝐬𝐚𝐛𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐚 | 𝐚𝐨𝐬 𝐬𝐩𝐨𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐫𝐬 (@spiesgoodbye) June 14, 2020
There Are No Losers Here
omg we won pic.twitter.com/hGk1S1dxwU— black widower / MAY 27 S7 (@Blackwidower200) June 14, 2020
Now We're Dreaming Big!
If he is, then there maybe there's a chance SHIELD will have a bigger comeback in the MCU. pic.twitter.com/rPvb1wdLKf— Bernard Gagliardi (Billy) (@BGagliardi31) June 14, 2020
