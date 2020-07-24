LOST, Game of Thrones, and More Are Popping Up in Internet Debate of the Worst Ending Ever

When it comes to television, creating the perfect ending can be hard. There aren't too many series that get it 100% right (although, we'd argue that Angel did) and even if an ending is well-received by the majority, it's rare that all fans agree on a show's final choices. Folks are still debating the end of LOST ten years later, and many fans of Game of Thrones were upset by the HBO series' outcome. These are just two of many examples of the many shows that have disappointed people over the years. In fact, today the hashtag #TheWorstEndingEver is making the rounds on Twitter, and LOST and Game of Thrones aren't the only shows to receive heavy criticism.

While some of us didn't mind the ending to either of those shows (sorry, not sorry), people are certainly entitled to their upset feelings, especially after investing so many years into the characters and stories. Here are some of the recent tweets about people's least-favorite show endings, which also include some canceled shows. You can read our tweet picks below...