LOST, Game of Thrones, and More Are Popping Up in Internet Debate of the Worst Ending Ever

By Jamie Jirak

When it comes to television, creating the perfect ending can be hard. There aren't too many series that get it 100% right (although, we'd argue that Angel did) and even if an ending is well-received by the majority, it's rare that all fans agree on a show's final choices. Folks are still debating the end of LOST ten years later, and many fans of Game of Thrones were upset by the HBO series' outcome. These are just two of many examples of the many shows that have disappointed people over the years. In fact, today the hashtag #TheWorstEndingEver is making the rounds on Twitter, and LOST and Game of Thrones aren't the only shows to receive heavy criticism.

While some of us didn't mind the ending to either of those shows (sorry, not sorry), people are certainly entitled to their upset feelings, especially after investing so many years into the characters and stories. Here are some of the recent tweets about people's least-favorite show endings, which also include some canceled shows. You can read our tweet picks below...

Throwing it Back

prevnext

Come Sail Away

prevnext

Black Screen

prevnext

Epic Fail

prevnext

Rushed

prevnext

Wasted Time

prevnext

Phoned In

prevnext

Jackie & Hyde Forever

prevnext

My Two Cents

prevnext

This Hurt

prevnext

The Pain of Cancellations

prevnext

And Cliffhangers

prevnext
2comments

Choose Your Fighter

Is there another show ending you hated that didn't make the list? Tell us in the comments!

prev

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.

Comments ( 2 )

of