LOST, Game of Thrones, and More Are Popping Up in Internet Debate of the Worst Ending Ever
When it comes to television, creating the perfect ending can be hard. There aren't too many series that get it 100% right (although, we'd argue that Angel did) and even if an ending is well-received by the majority, it's rare that all fans agree on a show's final choices. Folks are still debating the end of LOST ten years later, and many fans of Game of Thrones were upset by the HBO series' outcome. These are just two of many examples of the many shows that have disappointed people over the years. In fact, today the hashtag #TheWorstEndingEver is making the rounds on Twitter, and LOST and Game of Thrones aren't the only shows to receive heavy criticism.
While some of us didn't mind the ending to either of those shows (sorry, not sorry), people are certainly entitled to their upset feelings, especially after investing so many years into the characters and stories. Here are some of the recent tweets about people's least-favorite show endings, which also include some canceled shows. You can read our tweet picks below...
The Seinfeld finale was #TheWorstEndingEver pic.twitter.com/fCPm60sKBX— Mark Rīter (@MarkRiter) July 24, 2020
It has to be Dexter. Essentially the finale to that show was a kick in the teeth to a great character by show-runners who had grown to hate their creation, themselves for lacking the imagination to do better, and the audience for reminding them of the fact. #TheWorstEndingEver pic.twitter.com/9HB450GnZA— John Lane (@JohnFPLane) July 24, 2020
#TheWorstEndingEver The Soparanos last episode. It was God Awful! pic.twitter.com/tsOGMpSJJ0— Evan Van (@MadAnter) July 24, 2020
After all that buildup to us finally seeing the mother, Robin & Barney marrying, and looking like we'll get a happy ending...they shit on the bed and gave us this crap. #TheWorstEndingEver pic.twitter.com/nvzfLbFAlV— JFS (@JoseFSa55876365) July 24, 2020
It’s Game of Thrones. 3 seasons rushed into one season with 6 episodes is unforgivable and made no sense. Can’t even re watch the show knowing how it ended. #TheWorstEndingEver pic.twitter.com/S1ebiuc62T— Xavier of House Lannister 🇵🇷 (@_xxavierr_) July 24, 2020
#TheWorstEndingEver...LOST. As my wife said at the finale, "Well, there's six years of my life I'm not getting back!" pic.twitter.com/O1DRAlLkAu— @thorgunnells (@thorgunnells) July 24, 2020
#TheWorstEndingEver is Samurai Jack's finale. Poorly written phoned in sappy ending that made absolutely no goddamn sense in terms of the rules of time travel. pic.twitter.com/hCLEEcS4sI— Resident Stevil (@Resident_Stevil) July 24, 2020
#TheWorstEndingEver has to go to That 70s Show. I don’t even know how or where to begin to explain. Jackie and Fez of all people???? pic.twitter.com/misTmfxa1t— Tony Pajamas (@dinixluna) July 24, 2020
Rob Thomas blew up my sweet boy Logan Echolls because he didn't think Veronica Mars could solve crimes AND have a husband. Nothing will ever be worse than that. #TheWorstEndingEver pic.twitter.com/K2VlnWIjOY— Jamie Jirak (@JamieCinematics) July 24, 2020
#TheWorstEndingEver The Wonder Years... why Kevin and Winnie? pic.twitter.com/CQWwCZj2Nq— Alisun Jane (@AlisunJane) July 24, 2020
Canceling Freaks & Geeks after one season was #TheWorstEndingEver pic.twitter.com/X6zOGs50xu— ☠️ (@Blue1nTheFace) July 24, 2020
#TheWorstEndingEver Easily My Name is Earl's finale. NBC decides to be dicks and cancel the show, and we're not only left on a cliffhanger, that cliffhanger was one of the biggest twists the series had. Thank god the creator later confirmed how the show would have actually ended pic.twitter.com/ql2sQZoBAr— Lor D. Yamii (Reading Gintama) #BLM (@YamiiiiT) July 24, 2020
Retweet for Game of Thrones #TheWorstEndingEver pic.twitter.com/3iV3krUU5Q— David Leavitt (@David_Leavitt) July 24, 2020
Is there another show ending you hated that didn't make the list? Tell us in the comments!prev
