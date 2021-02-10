Tyler Hoechlin on How His New Superman & Lois Costume Reflects Changes to the Character

✖

When Superman & Lois producers first revealed Tyler Hoechlin's upgraded costume for the show, they explained that while the suit he wore on Supergirl had been fine for that show -- where he was a periodic guest star -- his role as the lead of his own series demanded a more durable, flexible suit (and likely one that was a bit easier to get into and out of, since that's always a concern). During the Television Critics Association panel for the upcoming series, which happened yesterday, Hoechlin pinned down the way that change was reflected in his approach to the character of Superman and Clark Kent.

The short version: the legroom to be subtle and play around is always going to change the way an actor approaches his character, in the same way the new suit is more versatile for onscreen action. That, and Clark Kent can become much more of a factor now.

"Originally I was supposed to do this for two episodes," Hoechlin reminded reporters. "That's really what the first meeting was, you know, we're going to do this as a cool fun thing for the fans and so that suit was meant for that. And then it turned into more and more. And obviously now it is a new, like I said, it's, we're telling a new story, it's a different time in his life, so it would only make sense the suit would change to reflect that. And it's just something meant to withstand a longer run. For me and how I play the character, it's really been really informed by what Todd and the writing team have been doing and Greg Berlanti and the producing team down in LA and then also everybody here. It's, you know, for me, I find a lot of times, as like with the character, it's much help, more helpful to figure out what the people around you are making you do, as opposed to just what you are kind of creating on your own."

In Superman & Lois, after years of facing megalomaniacal supervillains, monsters wreaking havoc on Metropolis, and alien invaders intent on wiping out the human race, the world’s most famous superhero, The Man of Steel aka Clark Kent (Tyler Hoechlin, “Teen Wolf”) and comic books’ most famous journalist, Lois Lane (Elizabeth Tulloch, “Grimm”), come face to face with one of their greatest challenges ever - dealing with all the stress, pressures, and complexities that come with being working parents in today’s society.

Complicating the already daunting job of raising two boys, Clark and Lois must also concern themselves with whether or not their sons Jonathan (Jordan Elsass, “Little Fires Everywhere”) and Jordan (Alexander Garfin, “The Peanuts Movie”) could inherit their father’s Kryptonian superpowers as they grow older. Returning to Smallville to handle some Kent family business, Clark and Lois are reacquainted with Lana Lang (Emmanuelle Chriqui, “Entourage”), a local loan officer who also happens to be Clark’s first love, and her Fire Chief husband Kyle Cushing (Erik Valdez, “Graceland”). The adults aren’t the only ones rediscovering old friendships in Smallville as the Kent sons are reacquainted with Lana and Kyle’s rebellious daughter, Sarah (Inde Navarrette, “Wander Darkly”). Of course, there’s never a dull moment in the life of a superhero, especially with Lois’ father, General Samuel Lane (Dylan Walsh, “Nip/Tuck”) looking for Superman to vanquish a villain or save the day at a moment’s notice.

Meanwhile, Superman and Lois’ return to idyllic Smallville is set to be upended when a mysterious stranger (Wolé Parks, “All American”) enters their lives. Based on the characters from DC created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster, Superman & Lois is written and executive produced by Todd Helbing (“The Flash”) and executive produced by Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Geoff Johns. The series is from Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television.

Superman & Lois will premiere on February 23.