Umbrella Academy Star Fires Shots at Doom Patrol in Twitter Beef

✖

Everyone loves a good Twitter feud and that's definitely true for the playful jabs between the official accounts for Netflix's The Umbrella Academy and DC Universe's Doom Patrol. After Netflix released the trailer for The Umbrella Academy's upcoming second season, Doom Patrol's Twitter had a perfect, teasing response reminding that they, DC's team of offbeat misfit heroes came first. Now, The Umbrella Academy star Justin H. Min is weighing in with the playful reminder that it's not how you start, but how you finish that really counts.

"It doesn't matter how you start the race, sweetie. It matters how you finish. You're cute tho," Min wrote on Twitter.

it doesn’t matter how you start the race, sweetie. it matters how you finish. you’re cute tho. — Justin H. Min (@justinhmin) July 10, 2020

Shots fired? Not really. Doom Patrol and The Umbrella Academy seem to have a pretty playful online rivalry, but it's all love -- as the official The Umbrella Academy account noted in reply to Doom Patrol's tweet last week. That said, the two show could be interpreted as rivals by some considering their similarities. Both shows adapt frequently bonkers source material about misfit heroes in an odd sort of family and both shows literally debuted on the same date -- February 15, 2019 to be exact.

That said, Doom Patrol does significantly predate The Umbrella Academy in comics (and Doom Patrol also predates Marvel's X-Men as well. But as for finishing, both the Doom Patrol and The Umbrella Academy series appear to be going strong. Doom Patrol is halfway through its second season on DC Universe and HBO Max while The Umbrella Academy's second season is set to debut on July 31 on Netflix, though composer Jeff Russo previously told ComicBook.com that there could be some big changes in that show's second season, at least in terms of setting.

"Well, there's definitely a big change in setting, that's for sure," he said. "And we tried not to change too much the approach of how to tell the story musically. I mean, we used a lot of really great songs in season one. We're going to be using a lot of great songs in season two. We use score in a very meaningful way to support the emotional arcs of all of our characters in season one. We'll be doing that again in season two. There are some new characters that we're going to be having some fun with from a score perspective, and that's always fun, coming up with new thematic ideas for new characters and how to underscore them. So, there's a lot of new and then there's a lot of the same. It's a lot of both, but it's definitely a thrill ride this year."

The Umbrella Academy Season One is streaming now on Netflix. Season Two debuts on July 31.

What did you think of Min's response to Doom Patrol? Let us know in the comments below.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.