DC Universe's Doom Patrol Has Perfect Response to The Umbrella Academy Season 2 Trailer

✖

On Wednesday, Netflix released the new trailer for The Umbrella Academy Season Two. With the adaptation of the comic book series of the same name created and written by Gerard Way, illustrated by Gabriel Bá, and published by Dark Horse Comics back in just a few weeks, the show's official Twitter account shared the very fitting sentiment of "same weird family. New weird problems," but another weird "family" with their own new weird problems offered their congratulations with a twist. The official Twitter for the DC Universe and HBO Max series Doom Patrol chimed in to remind Umbrella Academy that they were first.

Congrats! Here's your annual reminder that we were here first. — Doom Patrol (@DCDoomPatrol) July 8, 2020

"Congrats! Here's your annual reminder that we were here first," the Doom Patrol account commented on Umbrella Academy's share of the Season 2 trailer. While that was a pretty funny moment, Umbrella Academy took it in stride and offered a bit of humor itself replying "it's all love bb".

To be fair, Umbrella Academy and Doom Patrol do have some similarities. Both series adapt some outright wild source material and on the most simplistic of levels, both feature groups of heroes with interesting powers in what is essentially chosen family united by a questionable father figure (though the characters in The Umbrella Academy were adopted while Doom Patrol's heroes came to The Chief as adults.) who inflicted trauma onto said heroes.

That said, even though both Doom Patrol and The Umbrella Academy debuted on the same day -- February 15, 2019 to be exact -- Doom Patrol does significantly predate The Umbrella Academy in comics. The original Doom Patrol first appeared in My Greatest Adventure 380 in June 1963 while The Umbrella Academy debuted in 2007 with the six-issue limited series The Umbrella Academy: Apocalypse Suite.

Friendly ribbing about who came first aside, The Umbrella Academy is set to have some big changes heading into season two, at least in terms of setting. ComicBook.com previously spoke to composer Jeff Russo who hinted a bit about what's in store.

"Well, there's definitely a big change in setting, that's for sure," he said. "And we tried not to change too much the approach of how to tell the story musically. I mean, we used a lot of really great songs in season one. We're going to be using a lot of great songs in season two. We use score in a very meaningful way to support the emotional arcs of all of our characters in season one. We'll be doing that again in season two. There are some new characters that we're going to be having some fun with from a score perspective, and that's always fun, coming up with new thematic ideas for new characters and how to underscore them. So, there's a lot of new and then there's a lot of the same. It's a lot of both, but it's definitely a thrill ride this year."

The Umbrella Academy Season One is streaming now on Netflix. Season Two debuts on July 31.

What do you think about Doom Patrol's response to The Umbrella Academy's Season 2 trailer? Let us know in the comments below.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.