The Umbrella Academy: Netflix Is Teasing Some Season 2 News

After months of silence regarding the second season of The Umbrella Academy, Netflix has seemingly teased some impending news in regards to the acclaimed Netflix Original. In a series of tweets Sunday evening, both the official Netflix and Umbrella Academy accounts tweeted about the show; the Netflix tweet posted an image of a character whose identity has yet to be unveiled while the Academy account responded with the eye emojis.

As most fans suggest in the mentions to the tweet, it'd appear the image is likely that of Tom Hopper's torso. Hopper, of course, plays Luther Hargreeves in the series and the new image would suggest the character could be going under some pretty massive chances heading into the second season.

Filming on the show's sophomore outing has been complete since last November when Hopper himself confirmed as much in a post to his Instagram feed.

"Our crew on [The Umbrella Academy] are some of the hardest working I've ever come across," Hopper wrote. "They work insane hours to help make the show what it is. We are two days away from the end of shooting season 2, and this crew have done us immensely proud. We can't thank you enough for the hard work you all put in. Round of applause for all the guys like these two who are the real family of superheroes behind [The Umbrella Academy]."

We've yet to get a teaser trailer or release date for The Umbrella Academy Season Two, meaning the photo is likely teasing one or both of those items coming across the wire in the coming days.

The first season of The Umbrella Academy is now streaming on Netflix.

