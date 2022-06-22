Does The Umbrella Academy Season 3 Have a Post-Credit Scene?

After a near two-year wait, the third season of The Umbrella Academy is now streaming on Netflix. Based on the comics by Gerard Way & Gabriel Bá, the adaptation arrives with near critical acclaim, earning a 91% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The series makes some big changes from its source material, and also manages to write-in star Elliot Page's transition into the show as well, but The Umbrella Academy season three also does something that neither season before it has done, tease what is to come later with a post-credit scene. So yes, there is a post-credit scene, if you're watching the show's final episode, keep watching. For those that have seen it, let's detail it below. Full Spoilers follow!

In the post-credit scene, the camera mimics the setting and movement of the first shot of season three. As fans may recall. the season opened in a way that mirrored the opening of season one, showing the birth of the Sparrow Academy instead of the birth of the Umbrella Academy. The third season began with the birth and subsequent of Ben, at least the version of him played by Justin Min in this universe, and the show's post-credit scene shows the same Ben, now grown up and without superpowers, seemingly living his life normally in South Korea.

What's clear from the final episode of The Umbrella Academy season three is that Sir Reginald Hargreeves has reset the universe, and remade it in his own image. The heroes find themselves in a world with the "Obsidian Park," sitting on the site of the former Hotel Obsidian that they've occupied all of the season. They're also now in a world where they don't have super powers, and in the end they all mostly go their separate ways, setting up a fourth season of the show where the heroes are without powers and totally divided in more ways than one. Ben's life after this departure is the only one seen in the post-credit sequence, leaving us to wonder where the rest of The Umbrella Academy has run off to and what their lives will look like in season four.

Where do you think The Umbrella Academy will be headed in a potential fourth season? What does this big post-credit tease mean for the next batch of episodes? Sound off in the comments below and let us know.