An Underrated Syfy Series Is Hiding on Peacock (And There Are Four Seasons)

With titles like Battlestar Galactica and The Expanse, Syfy has released some major hits over the years, but not every show gets the appreciation it deserves. Airing for from 2008 until 2011, one such show managed to garner a loyal fanbase during its four-season run, but ultimately proved to be a hidden gem in the crowded TV landscape. Now, more than a decade after it was abruptly canceled, this underrated Syfy series nearly went unnoticed on Peacock, where it is currently streaming.
The Damian Kindler-created Canadian TV series Sanctuary, praised for offering a groundbreaking character-driven adventure, is streaming on Peacock alongside other Syfy series like Chucky and The Ark. Getting its start as a web series before Syfy purchased the broadcast rights and brought the show to a wider audience, Sanctuary centered around 157-year-old teratologist Dr. Helen Magnus and her team at The Sanctuary as they discover, study, and protect Abnormals, hidden species living among humans.
Sanctuary’s cast was led by Amanda Tapping, who starred alongside Robin Dunne, Emilie Ullerup, Christopher Heyerdahl, Ryan Robbins, and Agam Darshi. The series was a true gem of science fantasy, featuring a rich mythology and creatures like the Scarab, the Guardian, and Basilisk, as well as a character-driven plot.
Sanctuary debuted on Syfy in October 2008, its debut episode pulling in an estimated 3 million viewers. While the show was well-received by fans, earning a fresh audience score on Rotten Tomatoes across all four of its seasons, it was relatively short-lived, only airing a total of 59 episodes before it was canceled just after Season 4 wrapped. At the time, Mark Stern, president of Syfy Original Content and co-head of Universal Cable Productions, said the show was “a bona fide trailblazer, setting new standards with its highly innovative production techniques — including pioneering green screen and RED camera technology — and Emmy-nominated visual effects.”
In the more than a decade since its cancellation, Sanctuary has remained a standout in the science fantasy subgenre that unfortunately often goes overlooked. The series continues to exist on streaming services, including Peacock. It is also available to stream for free on Tubi, Pluto TV, and the Roku Channel.
New on Peacock
Sanctuary may be a hidden gem on Peacock, but thankfully the streamer makes it easy for titles not to go unnoticed. Every month, the NBCUniversal platform releases a list of titles coming in the weeks ahead, with a fresh wave of arrivals recently hitting Peacock.
