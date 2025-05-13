New Ballerina Trailer Kicks Off World of John Wick Week

Play video

Lionsgate kicks off John Wick Week with a new trailer for Ballerina. We’re a little under a month until the release of From the World of John Wick: Ballerina. The film stars Ana de Armas as our titular Ballerina, with Keanu Reeves also reprising his role as John Wick. Even as new John Wick movies are being planned, Lionsgate looks to capitalize on the franchise with spinoffs. Ballerina is our first feature-length spinoff, and as the trailer demonstrates, it contains the same pulse-pounding action that John Wick fans have come to know and love.

The trailer begins with John Wick (Keanu Reeves) targeting Eve Macarro (Ana de Armas), aka Ballerina, with a sniper rifle atop a building as snow falls around them. Eve begins her training as an assassin of the Ruska Roma, which we’ve only gotten glimpses of in previous John Wick movies. We get appearances from other John Wick regulars like Winston (Ian McShane) and Charon (Lance Reddick) of The Continental. It’s worth noting that Ballerina takes place during the events of John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, which saw John Wick going on the run when a bounty is placed on his head. Ballerina is on a mission of revenge after her father’s death, and she plans on not letting anyone get in her way — including John Wick.

Previous trailers for Ballerina have shown Ana de Armas and Keanu Reeves’ characters both seemingly working together and fighting against each other. One trailer had Ballerina turning to John Wick, asking him to train her. And now we see the two trading gunfire. This could be an instance of two protagonists starting on the wrong foot before they team up.

Ana de Armas has spoken about the fight choreography she took for the intense action sequences that take place in Ballerina. “Through the training process and rehearsals, we kind of built these fights and tailored them to the things that I would do best,” de Armas said. “I was really good at kicking, and also because I’m a ‘ballerina,’ I’m supposed to be good at kicking; I was really good at close fights, like with knives and things like that.”

She added, “Little by little, I was trying to get to know myself in this kind of world, and then the stunt team, the professionals, were seeing, also, the best things I could do. So, we found my own style along the way.”

The new trailer for Ballerina comes as tickets go on sale. Lionsgate is offering early access on June 4th before Ballerina opens everywhere on June 6th. Directed by Len Wiseman, Ballerina stars Ana de Armas, Anjelica Huston, Gabriel Byrne, Lance Reddick, Catalina Sandino Moreno, Norman Reedus, with Ian McShane, and Keanu Reeves.