Vampire Academy Trends as Fans Call for Season 2 Renewal of Peacock Series

It's been nearly three months since the first season finale of Vampire Academy debuted on Peacock and fans of the series have been eagerly awaiting news of its fate. Now, with the new year getting underway and as various networks and platforms make announcements about their series and future schedules, fans have taken up the cause on social media. On Sunday, Vampire Academy began trending on Twitter with fans calling for a Season 2 renewal of the series.

The timing of the fan-driven call for renewal comes as Peacock held their session of the Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour on Sunday. With various other networks and platforms sharing updates on series during their presentations, fans were hopeful that an announcement would be coming sooner rather than later.

"I just wanna open this app one day and see #VampireAcademy has been renewed for a season 2 so I can scream with happiness and do yet another rewatch," @va_romitri_1 tweeted.

"Please confirm #VampireAcademy is renewed for S2. Please. We are begging!!" @tatyanna_monroe wrote.

What is Vampire Academy about?

From executive producers Julie Plec & Marguerite MacIntyre comes a story of friendship, romance, and danger. In a world of privilege and glamour, two young women's friendship transcends their strikingly different classes as they prepare to complete their education and enter vampire society. One as a powerful Royal, the other a half-vampire Guardian trained to protect against the savage "Strigoi" who threaten to tear their society apart. That is, if Royal infighting doesn't do the job first. The series is based on the novels of writer Richelle Mead.

Where could a Season 2 of Vampire Academy go?

As the penultimate episode revealed, Tatiana Vogel (Anita-Joy Uwajeh) has been the mastermind about pretty much all of the events of the season. She is the force behind the increased strigoi attacks as well as the death of the Dragomir family, though it's revealed that Andre Dragomir (Jason Diaz) isn't dead after all and has been her prisoner. The finale reveals that she's been pumping him for information to position herself to take the crown, something that she ends up doing in the end. The finale episode sees Queen Marina (Pik-Sen Lim) poisoned, Lissa (Daniela Nieves) wanted and on the run, St. Vlad's in chaos, Andre turned strigoi, and Tatiana crowned the new queen — and mysteriously planning to have a very short reign. In a word, it's chaos, but nothing was left out — and still left plenty to jump off from should Season 2 happen.

"I don't think we really left anything out because what was great about nine was nine sort of feels like a finale. I think if we had ended at nine it could have been a good finale," MacIntyre previously told ComicBook.com. "So, it felt like it allowed 10 to be the thing that tees up season two and pay some things off and tees some things up. Like the goal is to finish the episode and be like, 'I cannot wait to see where all these stories go.'"

"I have to say, that is one of the beauties of streaming because you don't have that 41-minute limit," Plec added. "Had we known that we had to stick to a 41-minute broadcast time, there would've been so much left on the floor whether we shot it or not, we just wouldn't have been able to make room for all those story beats. And I love that our finale is a little bit longer than the rest of the season. That it's closer to an hour. It feels complete. We didn't have to make Kill Your Darlings sacrifices for it at all."

The first season of Vampire Academy is now streaming on Peacock.