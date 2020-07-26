Van Helsing Restarts Production

✖

SYFY's Van Helsing has resumed production on its fifth and final season. According to a report from The Hollywood Reporter, Nomadic Pictures and Dynamic Television announced earlier this week that work on the final 10 episodes of the series had resumed in Vancouver making it the first U.S. network series to return to production in Canada. The series had previously halted production on March 15th due to the coronavirus pandemic along with a number of other television productions. At that time, the series had completed the first three episodes in Bratislava, Slovakia.

"We understand the herculean responsibility to be the first out of the gate and will proceed with every cast and crewmember's safety as our first priority," executive producer and co-chairman of Nomadic Pictures Chad Oakes said in a statement.

In December, it was announced that Van Helsing had been renewed for a fifth and final season. The final 13 episodes of the series are expected to debut sometime this fall.

"We are thrilled to be able to bring the amazing Van Helsing saga to a close," Oakes said last year about the series' renewal. "This could not have been done without the support of our incredible cast, crew, Syfy, Netflix [which streams the series] and Super Ecran."

"We are so proud of Van Helsing and would like to thank Syfy and the amazing fans who embraced this series,” said Daniel March, managing partner at Dynamic Television. “We are excited to end the show on its own terms and to give our story, these characters, and our fans the conclusion they so richly deserve.”

Van Helsing stars Kelly Overton, Jonathan Scarfe, Aleks Paunovic, Keeya King and Nicole Munoz. Kim Coates and Ali Liebert also join the cast for the final season. Prior to the fourth season of the series, Van Helsing replaced showrunner Neil LaBute with writer John Walker.

"Having been in the writing room on Van Helsing since season one I'm excited to take the reins as showrunner from Neil LaBute," Walker said last year. "Season four will delve deeper into the iconic lore of the vampires and their ultimate goals for this world. New villains will rise along with unexpected heroes joining the fight. We have a fantastic build planned for this season and I'm thrilled to share it with our dedicated fans."

