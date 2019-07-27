How Veronica Mars Evolved From The CW to Kickstarter to Hulu

Veronica Mars has been a beloved series ever since it debuted on UPN in 2004, and regardless of what form it takes fans are always eager for more. The show originally started out on UPN back in 2004 where it ran for 3 seasons, and during that time CBS shut down both its WB and UPN networks to form The CW, where Veronica Mars ended its 3 season run. After some time the characters returned in the form of a crowdfunded film, and now they are back once more thanks to a new season on Hulu. ComicBook.com had the chance to chat with Veronica Mars star Kristen Bell about that journey and how it ultimately got new life at Hulu.

“It’s always been Rob, our creator Rob Thomas, behind the scenes manipulating something, and it’s always been Rob basically paying attention to the landscape of media,” Bell said. “So we were originally on a network and then you know we got canceled, so we had to just deal with that and then crowdfunding started happening and he was like ‘do you think we could crowdfund Veronica Mars‘ and I was like ‘we could try’ and then we did.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Veronica Mars film was released in 2014 and features much of the cast from the original show. The movie was set nine years after the events of the Season 3 finale and was well received by fans. As for the new season, it was the rising popularity of streaming services that provided the perfect opportunity for the show to return.

“And then three years later he was like ‘streaming services exist now,” Bell said. “‘Do you think we could pitch something other than the three main networks and do this show again?’ I said I would love to so he took about a month to think about the whole arc and then we went in together and pitched Hulu and they said yes. It was really thrilling.”

Veronica Mars stars Kristen Bell, Enrico Calantoni, Percy Daggs III, Jason Dohring, Daran Norris, Jason Dohring, Dawnn Lewis, Patton Oswalt, Izabela Vidovic, Clifton Collins Jr, David Starzyk, and J.K. Simmons.

You can find the official description below.

“Spring breakers are getting murdered in Neptune, thereby decimating the seaside town’s lifeblood tourist industry. After Mars Investigations is hired by the parents of one of the victims to find their son’s killer, Veronica is drawn into an epic eight-episode mystery that pits the enclave’s wealthy elites, who would rather put an end to the month-long bacchanalia, against a working class that relies on the cash influx that comes with being the West Coast’s answer to Daytona Beach”

Veronica Mars is available on Hulu now.