Vikings: Valhalla Returns to Netflix Top 10 Following Final Season Premiere

The original Vikings series was a big hit for History throughout its run, and the spinoff Vikings: Valhalla has followed a similar pattern of success in the world of streaming. The spinoff, which takes place at a different era of viking history and follows a totally different set of characters, was launched as a Netflix original a couple of years ago. Over the weekend, the third and final season of Valhalla made its debut.

Valhalla may be hanging up the boots after this season, but the historical drama is going out with a bang. After the Season 3 premiere, Vikings: Valhalla soared back through the Netflix charts to become one of its most-watched TV shows.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Monday’s edition of the Netflix Top 10 TV Shows list features Vikings: Valhalla in the number two overall spot, trailing only Receiver, the NFL docuseries follow-up to the ultra-successful Quarterback.

You can check out a full rundown of Monday’s Netflix Top 10 TV Shows list below!

1. Receiver

“What’s it like being a top NFL pass catcher? Find out in this new and unfiltered look at five elite receivers, filmed during the 2023-24 season.”

2. Vikings: Valhalla

“As the powerful North Sea Empire is forged by the sword of history’s greatest medieval ruler, his Vikings thirst for glory, riches — and revenge.”

3. Supacell

“Telekinesis. Invisibility. Super speed. When five Londoners unlock extraordinary powers, they must stay one step ahead of the agents hunting them down.”

4. Hannah Berner: We Ride at Dawn

“From marrying a zaddy to unrealistic sex scenes in movies, Hannah Berner unpacks romance, dating and more in this raunchy stand-up special.”

5. Exploding Kittens

“In this irreverent adult animated comedy series, God is sent to Earth in the form of a cat to answer a human family’s prayers.”

6. The Man With 1000 Kids

“A donor who won’t be stopped. A fertility system with a glaring flaw. And the families who unite to bring him down — all revealed in this documentary.”

7. Worst Roommate Ever

“In this creepy true crime docuseries, people recall stories about living situations gone wrong.”

8. Your Honor

“Bryan Cranston stars as a judge desperate to protect his son in this gripping drama produced by the creators of The Good Wife and Evil.”

9. America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboy Cheerleaders

“The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders show what it takes to make the squad and don the uniform in this all-access look at an iconic franchise in pop culture.”

10. Desperate Lies

“When Liana’s marriage hits rock bottom due to her husband’s infidelity, she seeks comfort at a party with a friend — only to have her world turned upside down.”