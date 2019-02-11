Vincent D’Onofrio’s First Post-‘Daredevil’ Gig Revealed

It was but a matter of time before the cast of Daredevil began showing up in different shows, and it appears series star Vincent D’Onofrio has found his latest projects in a post-Daredevil world. Though Daredevil may be over, it looks like D’Onofrio will be staying on Netflix as a part of the cast behind Ratched.

According to a new report from the team at That Hashtag Show, D’Onofrio is set to play Governor George Wilburn — a character described as a “brash, misogynist with swagger” — in a recurring guest role.

Ratched will end up being one of D’Onofrio’s first appearances since Daredevil was cancelled by the streamer. Though sent to the chopping block after three seasons, D’Onofrio has been actively lobbying fans to sign an popular online petition fans have put together.

As recently as last week, D’Onofrio took to Twitter to share the petition again, asking fans to continue their support in hopes somebody at Netflix has a sudden change of heart. As of this writing, the petition has passed a quarter of a million signatures.

Why not sign this folks. if you haven’t you should- Petition · Netflix, Disney and Marvel TV Studios: SAVE DAREDEVIL! · //t.co/9Kz7m7EAw3 //t.co/3MdO03QTvC — Vincent D’Onofrio (@vincentdonofrio) February 2, 2019

Ratched is set to serve as a prequel to One Flew Over The Cuckoo’s Nest, and the show’s set to include an all-star ensemble cast and crew. Along with D’Onofrio, Glass star Sarah Paulson will play title character Mildred Ratched while the likes of Sharon Stone, Corey Stoll, and Hunter Parrish are also on board.

The report also mentions Don Cheadle (Avengers: Infinity War), Alexandra Englert, and Annie Starke (We Don’t Belong Here) are set to have minor recurring roles.

Though little information has been revealed about the show, Netflix has already reportedly ordered 18 episodes to be spread out over two seasons on the streaming giant. American Horror Story boss Ryan Murphy is producing and directing as the show has already started filming in Los Angeles.

Are you interested in a Cuckoo’s Nest prequel? Do you think Daredevil should continue on elsewhere? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

