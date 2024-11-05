Agatha All Along: What’s Next for Agatha and Billy in the MCU?

Agatha All Along may have come and gone, but that doesn’t mean its the last time we’ll see some of its cast members in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. One advantage a shared cinematic universe has on the competition is there’s a good chance a character in one project can (and often will) appear in another one. For example, Kathryn Hahn’s Agatha Harkness was the primary villain in WandaVision, and fans enjoyed her performance so much that she headlined the WandaVision spinoff Agatha All Along. Add in Joe Locke as Wanda Maximoff’s son Billy and Agatha All Along was filled with several MCU Easter eggs.

Fans got to see Billy don his comics-accurate Wiccan costume, and while Agatha sacrificed herself to Death (Aubrey Plaza) to save Billy, Ghost Agatha is still floating around to help Billy find his twin brother Tommy. Agatha All Along concluded with Agatha and Billy setting off to find Tommy, and even though there wasn’t a mid or post-credits scene teasing what’s to come, we took the liberty of giving our thoughts on where we can see Agatha All Along‘s two witches next.

Doctor Strange 3

Scarlet Witch broke bad in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, when her corruption at the hands of the Darkhold sent her scouring the multiverse for his missing twins. Wanda showed she still had some good in her when she leveled Mount Wundagore with her inside. Scarlet Witch seemingly died when Mount Wundagore fell, though her status was very intentionally left up in the air in Agatha All Along.

There have been rumblings for Doctor Strange 3 for awhile, with Sam Raimi rumored to return as director. Since Doctor Strange 2 was the last time we saw Wanda Maximoff, it wouldn’t be too far off to theorize that her revival could take place in a third installment. And since Agatha and Billy are so closely tied to the Scarlet Witch, their search for Tommy could lead them in the crosshairs of the Sorcerer Supreme. You never know, Doctor Strange could even offer some help in their search as well.

Vision Quest

Agatha All Along isn’t the only spinoff of WandaVision that’s in the works. Vision is also headlining a Disney+ series, and while it doesn’t have an official title, there are rumors it’ll be called Vision Quest. WandaVision featured two versions of Vision: his original repaired body that took on the white color theme, and a Vision created by the Scarlet Witch’s powers. The latter drifted out of existence after Wanda Maximoff dropped her spell over the town of Westview. Star Trek: Picard showrunner Terry Matalas is reportedly helming the series.

Since Agatha All Along reintroduced fans to Billy, it would be poetic if Marvel’s Vision series did the same for Tommy. The boy that will become the Young Avenger Speed could help Vision on his journey of self-discovery, with Agatha and Billy reuniting with Vision by the finale.

Young Avengers

WandaVision, Agatha All Along, and Vision Quest appear to all be leading to the Young Avengers. There have been several rumors regarding the Young Avengers over the years, especially with potential candidates popping up across different Marvel TV shows and movies. For example, we had Kate Bishop in Hawkeye, Stinger/Stature in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, America Chavez in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Wiccan and Speed in WandaVision, Patriot in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Ironheart in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and Ms. Marvel in her self-titled Disney+ series and The Marvels, where she looked to be assembling the Young Avengers.

It’s only a matter of when and not if the Young Avengers make their MCU debuts as a team. The most likely scenario is Marvel assembles the Young Avengers for a Disney+ limited event series. It would allow their stories to be told across multiple episodes, giving each member a chance in the limelight. Agatha and Billy’s story can culminate in a reunion with Tommy, just as the rest of the Young Avengers come together to stop a new or returning MCU threat.