Exclusive ‘Voltron: Legendary Defender’ Season 5 Clip

Its almost time to form Voltron once again and ComicBook.com has an exclusive clip from Voltron: Legendary Defender Season 5.

The clip shows “Team Punk” – Pidge and Hunk – working together to reprogram a Galra Empire sentry drone. Their attempt proves successful and after the familiar sound of a computer reboot the sentry awakens and request firecrackers. Good times ensue.

You can also watch the trailer for the new season here.

Voltron: Legendary Defender is a reboot of the Voltron franchise from DreamWorks animation and World Events Productions. The series is animated by Studio Mir, the studio best known for animating most of the episodes of The Legend of Korra.

Voltron: Legendary Defender focuses on the Voltron Force, a team made up of five Paladins of Voltron: Shiro, Lance, Pidge, Keith, and Hunk. They’re joined by Princess Allura and her royal advisor Coran in a fight against the Galra Empire to restore freedom to the galaxy.

The series has taken several twists over the past four seasons. Lord Zarkon, the Emperor of the Galra Empire, was seemingly defeated and replaced by his son, Prince Lotor. When Prince Lotor went rogue, Zarkon’s most loyal subject, Witch Hagar, resurrected Zarkon, who immediately banished his son.

Season four concluding with Lotor coming to the aid of the Voltron Force and offering an alliance. Fans are eagerly awaiting the show’s fifth season to find out how the Voltron Force responds.

There have been changes within the Voltron Force as well. When Zarkon was defeated, the Voltron Force’s leader, Shiro, went missing. Keith reluctantly took over piloting the Black Lion and leading the group. Lance took over Keith’s red lion and Allura became the Voltron Force’s fifth pilot in the Blue Lion.

When Shiro was recovered, Keith took the opportunity to reduce his commitments to the Voltron Force and instead focus on pursuing his own recently revealed Galra heritage as a member of the Blade of Marmora, a Galra resistance faction. Shiro retook his position as the black lion’s paladin, but these frequent shakeups have left the group less unified than it once was.

Look for new episodes of Voltron: Legendary Defender on Netflix on March 2nd.