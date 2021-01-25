Walker "Don't Fence Me In" Synopsis Released

✖

The CW has released the synopsis for "Don't Fence Me In", the fourth episode of the first season of Walker. The series, a reboot of the classic Walker, Texas Ranger drama, debuted last week to the biggest Thursday primetime audience the network has seen since 2018 with 2.43 million viewers tuning in to check out Walker during its pilot presentation. Walker was also the most popular program for its specific time slot since DC's Legends of Tomorrow in 2016. The series was first announced in 2019 and stars Supernatural star Jared Padalecki in the titular role.

The series sees Padalecki's Walker returning home to Austin after being undercover for two years only to discover that there's harder work to be done at home. A widower, Walker tries to reconnect with his children as well as additional family challenges. Those additional challenges appear to be a major focus of the episode which will see Walker learn from his brother Liam (Keegan Allen) about some trouble that happened while Walker was away. But Walker won't be the only person dealing with an uncomfortable situation. Micki (Lindsey Morgan) will find herself in the spotlight during an investigation, something that makes her a bit uncomfortable.

You can check out the synopsis for "Don't Fence Me In" below.

MICKI IS PUT FRONT AND CENTER ON A NEW CASE – Micki (Lindsey Morgan) is uncomfortable with the spotlight Captain James (Coby Bell) puts on her during a current investigation. Walker (Jared Padalecki) talks to Liam (Keegan Allen) about their parents and learns there was trouble while he was away. Trey (Jeff Pierre) applies for a new job in town while Stella (Violet Benson) starts community service and August (Kale Culley) stumbles upon some secrets from his father’s time away undercover. The episode was written by April Fitzsimmons and directed by John T. Kretchmer (#104). Original airdate 2/11/2021. Every episode of WALKER will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in, or authentication required.

Walker airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW. "Don't Fence Me In" airs Thursday, February 11th.

Are you watching Walker? What did you think of the series premiere? Let us know your thoughts about the series in the comments.