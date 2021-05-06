Check Out This Exclusive Clip From "Encore," Tonight's Episode of Walker

✖

The CW has provided ComicBook with an exclusive clip from tonight's episode of Walker, titled "Encore." In the episode, Stella confronts Clint about Trevor, and the fallout from his reaction is going to be a key element of the rest of the season. You an see the clip above, in which Bonham Walker (The X-Files's Mitch Pileggi) and his son Liam (Keegan Allen) have a heard to heart about Liam's career aspirations, and what he's got to do following a big change he didn't see coming.

You can see the synopsis below. The episode airs tonight at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW.

STELLA CONFRONTS CLINT – With the Sidestep now in their name, Walker (Jared Padalecki), Stella (Violet Brinson) and August (Kale Culley) put their stamp on the place. Liam (Keegan Allen) turns to Bonham (Mitch Pileggi) for advice on a career move, while Micki (Lindsey Morgan) and Trey (Jeff Pierre) work through the aftermath of his injuries after the hurricane. Stella confronts Clint (guest star Austin Nichols) about Trevor (guest star Gavin Casalegno) and his response prompts Stella to make a dangerous decision that will leave a permanent mark on the Walker family. The episode was written by Blythe Ann Johnson and directed by Stacey K. Black (#110). Original airdate 5/6/2021. Every episode of WALKER will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

First announced in September 2019, Walker was picked up by The CW in January 2020, though as has been the case with the rest of the network's series premieres, was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic -- the pandemic delayed the completion of the long-running Supernatural as well, which wrapped up late last year with Padalecki going straight to work on Walker.

A straight-up reboot of the original Walker, Texas Ranger which starred Chuck Norris and ran for eight seasons on CBS between 1993 and 2001 and also spawned a 2005 television film. As a proper reboot, it will be as though the events of the original, Chuck Norris version never existed in the Padalecki continuity. This is the same sort of approach taken by recent revivals of Magnum PI and MacGyver. In addition to Padalecki, the series stars Kale Culley, Violet Brinson, Keegan Allen, Molly Hagen, Mitch Pileggi, Coby Bell, and Lindsey Morgan.