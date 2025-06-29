7 The Walking Dead Characters That Disappeared

The world of The Walking Dead isn’t for the faint of heart. While Rick Grimes is in a coma after being shot, society falls apart due to the appearance of a mysterious virus that turns people into undead monsters. It takes everything Rick’s got to get out of Atlanta and regroup with his family. However, finding allies is only half of the battle because there are threats around every corner, and most of them aren’t zombies. Rick and his group face off against several major human factions that hope to conquer what’s left of the world and don’t care who gets in their way. And all the conflict means that The Walking Dead‘s cast doesn’t stay the same for long.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Every season, new faces arrive as familiar ones depart, making it difficult to keep track of what happens to everyone. Sure, seeing a major character lose their face to a walker or be on the wrong end of a swing from Negan’s bat leaves a mark, but not everyone gets to go out in a blaze of glory. Some of The Walking Dead‘s characters disappear with no explanation.

1) Heath

Rick and his friends leave Georgia behind and join the Alexandria community in Season 6. Tensions are high initially, but Heath, Alexandira’s best gatherer, isn’t around to see much of the bickering. He gets on board with Rick’s mission after an attack on the settlement and continues to go on runs. During a rough one with Tara, Heath vanishes and never returns. There are rumors about him ending up with the CRM, but he’s never able to confirm them himself.

2) Grady Memorial Hospital Staff

The group splits up after the attack on the prison in Season 4, and Beth ends up in Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta after getting separated from Daryl. The staff there isn’t very friendly because they’re being harassed by a former cop, Dawn, who thinks she knows best. Daryl and the rest of the group come to rescue Beth, who ends up dying during the exchange. Daryl kills Dawn but leaves the rest of the staff alive. Once Rick and Co. depart for Virginia, though, the people who call the hospital home no longer serve a purpose.

3) Guillermo

Resources are vital in the world of The Walking Dead, so when a crew steals Rick’s guns, he formulates a plan to get them back. The group soon crosses paths with Guillermo, who runs a gang. They trade blows, but it comes to light that Guillermo wants the weapons to protect elderly people who got left behind after the outbreak. Rick and Guillermo come to an agreement and vow to leave each other alone.

4) Virgil

Michonne meets Virgil in Season 10 and doesn’t like his vibe. However, he claims to know where weapons are, so she agrees to travel with him to an island. Virgil isn’t honest about anything, though, so Michonne locks him up. Eventually, he becomes a member of the Alexandria community and helps out from time to time. The last time Virgil appears, he’s not looking too hot during a nasty storm in Alexandria.

5) Cyndie

While Rick and his crew are beefing with Negan, they discover other settlements near Alexandria, including Oceanside. Cyndie is in charge of the community and agrees to help Rick, Ezekiel, and Maggie, the other leaders of the Coalition alliance. She remains an important part of The Walking Dead until Season 11, when she sets out to sea off-screen for a mysterious mission.

6) Georgie

Georgie is the leader of a strange group that makes contact with Hilltop in Season 8. She claims to have knowledge that Maggie needs, and the two form a strong bond. Maggie even leaves Hilltop behind to join Georgie’s group and look for other settlements across the United States. However, Georgie only makes one appearance, and after Maggie returns in Season 10, she claims not to know where her ally is.

7) Winnie

Alexandria opens its doors to a group of children in Season 9, led by Michonne’s old friend Jocelyn. They turn out to be a problem, though, as Jocelyn brainwashes her followers into being monsters. Michonne has to kill Jocelyn and most of the children. Winnie is the only one who survives, and instead of going with Michonne, she runs away and never shows her face again.

The Walking Dead is streaming on Netflix.

Do you want to know what happened to these characters from The Walking Dead? Who else deserves a spot on this list? Let us know in the comments below!