7 Questions The Walking Dead Fans Still Want Answered

When AMC’s The Walking Dead kicks off, the plot is pretty straightforward: Rick Grimes wakes up after being in a coma to a world run by the undead and has to do everything he can to survive. Eventually, he meets up with his family, and they spend several seasons avoiding the hordes of walkers that roam Georgia. However, the apocalypse creates more threats in the form of people who lose their humanity. They want to seize as much power as they can in a world that has little, and Rick usually doesn’t agree with their methods, leading to massive conflicts.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The rest of The Walking Dead focuses on Rick’s group fighting the living and the dead, and they deal with their fair share of losses along the way. It all comes to an end in Season 11, which finally sees characters who have been doing nothing but fighting find some semblance of peace. Despite having all that time, though, The Walking Dead still fails to answer plenty of questions.

1) Where Does Heath Go?

After leaving Georgia in their rearview, Rick and Co. find themselves in Alexandria, a community in Virginia that is safe from outside threats. Initially, the people of Alexandria have a hard time understanding why their new friends are so paranoid, but it soon becomes clear just how dangerous the world is.

Heath is one of the Alexandria residents who joins Rick’s side, and he frequently goes on supply runs after things calm down. Unfortunately, while on a run with Tara in Season 7, he disappears and never returns to the show. It comes to light that he ends up with the Civic Republic Military at one point, but there’s no update after that.

2) Is Judith Really Shane’s Child?

Rick’s wife, Lori, believes he’s dead at the start of the series because he’s in a coma in a hospital when the outbreak happens. His partner, Shane, helps Lori and her son, Carl, get to safety, and sparks start to fly after that. Shane and Lori start hooking up, which becomes a major issue when Rick shows up.

Lori cuts things off with Shane, and he isn’t too happy about that. He pushes Rick for two seasons, forcing Rick to take out his best friend when things go too far. Around the same time, Lori reveals that she’s pregnant, and while the identity of the father should be important, there isn’t much time to discuss it. Rick mentions to Shane in a vision later in the show that he doesn’t think Judith is his, but that’s far from confirmation.

3) How Do Cars Still Have Viable Gas?

Supply runs in The Walking Dead are important because resources are finite. There aren’t factories pumping out food and clothing, so whatever’s left is up for grabs. However, there’s one resource that’s never difficult to find: gas.

Throughout the AMC show, characters jump into cars and just drive without any issues. In reality, Gas has a short shelf life, and unless gas stations are getting restocked by a magical fairy, there’s no reason things should be going so smoothly. It’s not the biggest plot hole in the show, but it’s worth mentioning.

4) Why Did Rosita Have to Die?

Very few characters who join The Walking Dead in its first couple of seasons live to the end. There are the heavyweights, such as Daryl, Carol, Rick, Maggie, and Michonne, as well as a few other notable faces, including Gabriel and Eugene. Rosita appears well on her way to making that list in Season 11, but she dies in the last episode of the show.

While fighting to protect her daughter, Rosita ends up on the wrong end of a walker bite. She gets to say goodbye to her friends and family in a beautiful moment, but it doesn’t feel like a necessary one. The Walking Dead likely just wanted to drop one last gut punch before calling it quits.

5) Does Pamela Ever Get Out of Jail?

The Walking Dead features its fair share of great villains. The Governor uses military equipment to terrorize Rick’s crew, while Negan kills Abraham and Glenn without a second thought. The bad guy who gets the honor of being the show’s last, though, is Pamela, the leader of the Commonwealth.

Pamela is careless with the lives of her people, luring walkers to the gates of the Commonwealth to prove a point. The residents catch wind of her scheme and overthrow her, leading to her calling a jail cell home. However, despite a time jump and multiple spinoffs, The Walking Dead franchise has yet to mention the villain again.

6) What Happens to Grady Memorial Hospital?

While the gang is still in Georgia, Beth Greene, Maggie’s sister, ends up a prisoner in Grady Memorial Hospital. The woman who runs the place, Dawn Lerner, is a former cop trying her best to keep things together. Unfortunately, she doesn’t instill much confidence in her allies because she doesn’t let them have free will.

Beth’s friends eventually arrive to rescue her, and things get out of hand fast. Beth attacks Dawn, which makes the cop act on instinct and shoot. Beth and Dawn both die, and the two groups go their separate ways. That’s the last time Grady Memorial Hospital appears in The Walking Dead, leaving it as one of the show’s great mysteries.

7) Will There Ever Be a Cure for the Virus?

Early in The Walking Dead, the focus is on finding a cure to the outbreak. The gang heads to the CDC in Atlanta to get answers, and all they learn is that they’re all infected and will turn when they die. After that, the cure takes a backseat because the fight for survival is more important.

The Walking Dead spinoff shows continue to tease potential cures, including one involving fungi in The Walking Dead: World Beyond. However, there isn’t much movement, making it seem as if the undead will always be part of the franchise’s reality.

The Walking Dead is streaming on Netflix.

Do you want answers to the questions on this list? What other The Walking Dead mysteries still bother you? Let us know in the comments below!