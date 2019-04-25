Wandavision Cameo Opens Door For Major Spider-Man 3 Returns

✖

WandaVision Episode 5 has dropped on Disney+, and it has one of the biggest cameo appearance twists in the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe franchise. (Major Spoilers) WandaVision has taken its reality-altering storyline beyond the known boundaries of the MCU by bringing in Fox's X-Men movie franchise star Evan Peters as his version of Quicksilver - a much different version of Quicksilver than Aaron Taylor-Johnson's character in Avengers: Age Of Ultron. Now that Peters has made the leap from Fox's Marvel Universe into Marvel Studios' MCU franchise, the door is wide open for Spider-Man 3 to bring in big stars like Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield from the franchise's past!

Rumors of Spider-Man 3's massive lineup of cameo returns have been circulating for months now. Fans have had some loose idea of how that kind of event casting would work, but there are still a lot of dots that need to be connected. The biggest question has been the how of it all: how could all these different versions of Spider-Man, his allies, and enemies, all collide within the MCU?

WandaVision Episode 5 finally addresses the matter of Wanda's evolving powers, directly. Instead of just the telekinetic and telepathic powers Wanda got from HYDRA's experiments with the Mind Stone, SWORD agents Monica Rambeau, Jimmy Woo, and Darcy Lewis manage to confirm that Wanda is actually rearranging reality in a permanent way. The finer details of her powers are still being explained, but so far we know that Wanda can only change what already exists, not create reality out of thin air.

That could be a key detail to remember for Spider-Man 3. Many fan theories have centered on the idea that Spider-Man 3 will have a sequence or scenes of Tom Holland's Spider-Man running into his alt-reality counterparts (Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield), but there could be another version of how that plays out, now that we've seen WandaVision.

Let's say WandaVision ends with Wanda's powers spiraling out of control or being applied on a global level. Spider-Man 3 is the next film to continue the post-Endgame story of the MCU, and it could unfold when reality itself is broken or unstable, thanks to Wanda. It could very well be a case where Tom Holland's Spider-Man doesn't so much encounter Garfield and/or Maguire's Spidey: it could be that Holland actually becomes those versions of the characters with every "hiccup" of Wanda's powers - and the versions of Spider-Man's world also change with the character.

That would almost be more fun for both the actors and the fans. The Spider-Man movie alumni would get to do riffs on Holland's era of the franchise, which would be in perfect comedic step with the Homecoming franchise's tone. And, given the villain alumni involved in Spider-Man 3 (Jamie Foxx Electro, Alfred Molina Doc-Ock, possibly Willem Dafoe's Green Goblin), it seems fans could get a more epic 'Spider-Man vs. Sinister Six' battle that extends across multiple versions of the villains (including some new ones?).

WandaVision streams new episodes Fridays on Disney+.