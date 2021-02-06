WandaVision Episodes Ranked Through Episode 5

The fifth episode of WandaVision — "On A Very Special Episode..." — has officially arrived, and we're now past the halfway point of Marvel Studios' first season of television. As such, we here at ComicBook.com decided to put our heads together to determine what our favorite episodes have been of the hit Disney+ series so far. The end result is our first batch of WandaVision Power Rankings, a comprehensive ranking of how our staffers view each episode of the series. Interestingly enough, our writers only chose two episodes to head their lists — the aforementioned fifth episode, and Episode Four, "We Interrupt This Program." Coincidentally, Episode 4 also happened to be the most divisive amongst staffers, with half of those partaking in the rankings placing the episode in the top one or two slots while the other half ranked it last. Keep scrolling to see how we've ranked each episode of WandaVision so far!

5.) Episode 1 - Filmed Before A Live Studio Audience The episode that started it all, "Filmed Before a Live Studio Audience" just wasn't a big hit with our writers. Even though it set the tone with Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) seemingly choking Mr. Hart (Fred Melamed) at the dinner table, the highest anyone ranked the episode was fourth out of five. prevnext

4.) Episode 2 - Don't Touch That Dial The second part of a two-episode premiere, things certainly started to pick in "Don't Touch That Dial." Arguably the most consistent episode on this list, WandaVision Episode 2 just didn't get enough votes on the top end of the spectrum to project it into the better half of our ranking. prevnext

3.) Episode 4 - We Interrupt This Program (Photo: Disney+) It's here in Episode Four where things really start to pick up, leading to a plot full of exposition. That's either a good thing or bad thing, depending on which ComicBook.com writer decided to participate in the rankings. When it comes to ComicBook Nation host Kofi Outlaw, he ranked the episode atop all others. "I love Episode 4 best because of the drastic POV switch, which thoroughly rewarded Marvel fans for sticking through the experimental first episodes," Outlaw writes. "Seeing minor Marvel characters like Jimmy Woo and Darcy teaming up proved the MCU has earned itself near-unlimited crossover potential." prevnext

2.) Episode 3 - Now in Color (Photo: Disney+) "Now in Color" didn't receive a single first-place place vote, but it still managed to best Episode 4 for one reason — it never found itself in the bottom half of episodes on a single ranking. Episode 3 was the first episode of WandaVision to be entirely in color, and again, featured another shift in storytelling compared to the two earliest episodes. prevnext