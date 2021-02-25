WandaVision Cinematographer Says Biggest Shots Are Yet to Come

✖

WandaVison fans — you haven't seen anything yet. Despite the hit Disney+ show already having released seven episodes, the biggest shots and sequences are yet to come. Over the past few weeks, both Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany have teased massive moments in the final episodes of the series from Marvel Studios. Now, WandaVision cinematographer Jess Hall tells us that fans should definitely be excited for the two episodes yet to get released, calling them the biggest of the series.

"I mean, there are two big episodes to come," Halls says when asked about the large shots and scenes. "I want fans to kind of have the full experience and figure out things for themselves as those episodes come. But yeah, these are two really big episodes. And I think there's a lot to discover in WandaVision still."

According to Bettany, there's still a big appearance to be had — one that isn't Evan Peters' Pietro Maximoff or the heavily rumored Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch). This has led some to believe that somebody like Ian McKellen or Michael Fassbender could return as Magneto in a cameo.

"This is the theory that says there is some mysterious Avenger who is going to appear in WandaVision, and people seem to think that mysterious Avenger is Doctor Strange. Truth is, of all of the characters that we were trying to keep secret, a lot of them got out through leaks," Bettany says when reacting to fan theories. "There is one character that has not been revealed and it is very exciting, it's an actor I've longed to work with all of my life. We have some amazing scenes together, and the chemistry between us is, I think, extraordinary, and it was just fireworks on set. So I'm really excited for people to see that stuff."

The first seven episodes of WandaVision are now streaming on Disney+.

