WandaVision Director Matt Shakman Confirms Jimmy Woo's Missing Person Will Be Revealed

WandaVision director Matt Shakman confirms the secret identity of F.B.I. Agent Jimmy Woo's (Randall Park) witness-turned-missing person will be revealed somewhere down the road in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In Episode 4, "We Interrupt This Program," Woo meets with S.W.O.R.D. Captain Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) outside of the then-missing town of Westview, New Jersey — home to nearly 4,000 souls Woo and Rambeau are told don't exist. Woo is there in search of a witness who he thinks flew the coop, telling Rambeau about a new wrinkle: known associates and relatives have never heard of the unnamed missing person some suspect to be Ralph Bohner, a.k.a. "Fake Pietro" (Evan Peters).

"In terms of nobody knowing that Westview exists, Westview does exist and that's why Jimmy’s there. But the people in the environment have forgotten it because Wanda has made it so," Shakman told ComicBook.com's Phase Zero podcast about the "Hex" spell cast by Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen). "She's created a kind of black hole there so she can be uninterrupted and people won’t find their way in too much. In terms of the missing person, there's an answer for that and, you know, hang in there."

When ComicBook.com asked Park if the identity of Woo's missing person would be revealed at a later date, he answered: "That's a good question. That's a good question that I will just leave a question."

It remains unclear if Ralph Bohner — a Westview resident and unwitting next-door neighbor of Wanda and the Vision (Paul Bettany), who becomes the mind-controlled "Fietro" manipulated by the witch Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn) — is Woo's missing person.

When asked if former X-Men star Peters would reprise his Bohner role in the MCU, showrunner Jac Schaeffer said: "What I can say is that I think Evan Peters did an incredible job with this role and I found it to be such a joy to both work with him and watch him on screen, and you know, as a fan, I’m interested to see whatever he does next."

All nine episodes of Marvel's WandaVision are now streaming on Disney+. Olsen returns as the Scarlet Witch in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, in theaters on March 25, 2022. Watch WandaVision on Disney+.

