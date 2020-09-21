WandaVision Has Surprise Connection to That '70s Show

✖

Marvel fans have spent months waiting on new content out of the MCU, and their wishes were finally granted on Sunday night thanks to the arrival of the first trailer for WandaVision, the upcoming TV series from Marvel Studios. The new series, which will debut on Disney+ later this year, is going to be one of the strangest explorations of the connected Marvel franchise, blending iconic TV sitcoms with the mystifying abilities of two of its most powerful characters, Scarlet Witch and Vision. Of course, given its classic TV themes, it would make sense that WandaVision managed to cast one of the most popular sitcom moms in TV history, Debra Jo Rupp.

It was known that Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Bettany, and Kathryn Hahn would be starring in the series ahead of the trailer, but Rupp's appearance was a surprise. However, TV fans are well aware of Rupp's talent, as the actress starred as Kitty Foreman in all 200 episodes of That '70s Show.

Rupp appears in one scene of the trailer alongside actor Fred Melamed, though it's hard to tell exactly what their roles in the show will be. Fortunately, we don't have to wait too much longer to find out.

A specific release date for WandaVision hasn't been announced, and it likely won't be arriving until sometime in December, but it is encouraging to see that the series will be arriving this year. The coronavirus pandemic caused the productions of WandaVision, Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and Loki to all shut down, meaning that they would likely be delayed. Fortunately, however, a couple of the projects have been able to get back to filming this week. WandaVision is the most contained series of the trio, making filming a little bit easier at this time. It looks like that show will jump ahead of Falcon and become the first live-action TV series from Marvel Studios.

WandaVision will likely feel much different than previous Marvel Studios projects, considering just how strange its concepts appear to be. Paul Bettany, who plays Vision in the MCU, said earlier this year that the show is unlike anything else in the franchise.

"Yes, I'm back for WandaVision... I am such an admirer of Kevin Feige, he has taken such a risk with the show, and the concept of this show. It's beautifully written by [Jac Schaeffer] and her staff of writers - and it is f-cking bonkers," Bettany said. "I mean it's so out there and nuts, the choices that they are making. And fans will not have to wait that much longer... they'll much more of an insight, very, very, soon as to what it may look and feel like."

