WandaVision: Westview Residents Could All Be Masters of the Mystic Arts

WandaVision continues to chug right along and within the next week or so, the hit Disney+ show will already be half over. As we wrote over the weekend, the Marvel Studios series is already reinventing event programming as fans dissect each and every episode frame by frame. Though the first three episodes have been on the slower side of things compared to the typical Marvel fare, most actors involved with the production have gone on record by suggesting things pick up the pace with the fourth episode due out this Friday.

With things about to "blow your mind," as series lead Paul Bettany says, we're just going to lay it all out on the line here by adding one more theory to the ever-growing pile of hypotheses and ideas. Our theory is simple enough — every resident in Westview is a Master of the Mystic Arts. Crazy, right?

By now, it's pretty evident Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) isn't doing all this reality-bending by herself. We've yet to actually see SWORD in any real action, other than snippets here and there — including one line where one agent tries infiltrating the "Westview" reality by asking Wanda who's swaying her through a radio.

Our theory goes like this. As many people have said in the past, Wanda's likely being manipulated by an otherworldly threat such as Nightmare or Mephisto. We agree with that because it seems like an organic way to rip open the multiverse, an event that is sure to take place once the series ties into both Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Spider-Man 3.

Because she's being manipulated by beings not from this plane of existence, it stands to reason the magic wielders of this universe will do whatever they can to stop it. That's why we think we've already seen a handful of the MCU's Masters of the Mystic Arts. There's a common theory that Agnes (Kathryn Hahn) is really Agatha Harkness, and we previously wrote about Dottie potentially being Clea.

But what about the other residents of Westview? We've seen characters like Herb, Norm, and the Harts a few times now. We hypothesize since Wanda is being controlled, these magic wielders want to do whatever it takes to stop her — even if it means infiltrating the Westview reality and allowing Wanda to tinker with reality. Clea, Agatha, Dr. Strange, Brother Voodoo, Doctor Druid — they're all already in Westview pulling out all the stops they can in an attempt to stop realities from crossing over into one another.

After all, there was a moment in the most recent episode where Doctor Neilson was called "Mr. Doctor," reminiscent of what Kaecilius (Mads Mikkelsen) called Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) in Doctor Strange. Maybe they're already in the reality using separate identities to conceal what they're doing, or maybe Wanda subconsciously changed them already.

Inevitably, this could lead to a massive "third act" multidimensional battle where Strange and his friends try to throw a bandaid over the stress caused in WandaVision, events that will eventually spill over into Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. For what it's worth, both Clea and Voodoo have been rumored for roles in the Sam Raimi sequel anyway.

The only thing that'd be missing at this point is Shuma-Gorath.

