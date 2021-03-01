WandaVision Fans Wonder If Vision Can Shower

WandaVision fans are wondering if Vision can shower after a cheeky post on Twitter. @barnesromanoffs decided to light the site on fire with that very normal question and the fandom did the rest. One small push from Liv made everybody question the entire timeline of the MCU and the results are hysterical. (Go ahead and follow her here for more Marvel goodness.) It’s been hysterical to watch people come up with arguments for and against the synthezoid being able to bathe. Seeing as how he’s a very advanced technological lifeform, The Vision would probably be water-resistant at the minimum. But, you never really know. You can always count on fans of the franchise to be asking the really important questions while everyone waits for the emotional gut-punch coming in episode 9 of WandaVision. Check out all the carnage down below.

On the more emotional side of things, writer Laura Donney had the entire fandom’s heart in the palm of her hand during the latest episode. She was floored by the response and wrote a few words about the touching sentiments on Twitter. “I told a therapist once that my trauma defined me. She said no: It shapes you,” Donney explained. “It was paramount to the writers of #WandaVison to not just look at where Wanda has been, but to spend time with her there. To give space & voice to her grief, to her loss. To watch her take shape.”

Moment of truth. Do you think Vision can shower? Let us know down in the comments!