The Fairly OddParents’ Creator Reveals Who Timmy Ended Up With

The Fairly OddParents might have ended its original series, which first introduced the world to the likes of Timmy Turner, Cosmo, and Wanda, but its creator isn’t quite done with his Nickelodeon franchise. Animator Butch Hartman has created his own YouTube channel in recent years, sitting with over eight hundred and fifty thousand subscribers on the platform. Routinely, Hartman will share new art for potential projects he’d love to see happen, while also diving into the history of many of the shows he helped to create. In a major reveal, The Fairly OddParents has revealed who Timmy would eventually marry, following the conclusion of the animated series that ran for ten seasons.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In a recent video, which you can check out below, Hartman confirmed that when Timmy Turner becomes an adult, he ties the knot with none other than Tootie. For those who need a refresher on this lovestruck supporting character, Tootie always had a crush on Timmy, long hoping that the feelings would be mutual. She also just so happens to be Vicky’s sister, aka the nefarious babysitter who was one of the biggest antagonists of the original Nickelodeon series. In the new video, Hartman examines the other love interests that might have had a shot with Timmy when he grew up, including Trixie and Chloe.

Play video

What’s Next For The OddParents?

paramount

Following the conclusion of The Fairly OddParents in 2017, the Nickelodeon series was given a new lease on life, but unfortunately for Timmy Turner, he did not return for the sequel. The Fairly OddParents: A New Wish didn’t just focus on Cosmo and Wanda finding a new fairy godchild, Hazel. Taking place many years following the events of the original series, the animated show decided to switch from the traditional 2-D animation to a CG-style. While the NickToon did hit the ground running with this revival, the future remains a mystery for Hazel and her OddParents.

A New Wish released its latest episode on Netflix in 2024, and while the streaming service hasn’t confirmed that the animated series was cancelled, no word has been shared regarding a revival. In 2024, we had the opportunity to chat with the showrunners of the potentially cancelled series regarding the decision to shift the story from Timmy to Hazel. Co-Executive Producer Lindsay Katai discussed the reasoning behind why a new protagonist was needed for the sequel series by stating,

“For one, it was just a way to set this show apart by having a very different kind of god kid who makes different kinds of wishes. That’s just a really easy way to start telling different kinds of stories. I think also it just feels a little more now, to be telling a more emotional story, versus Timmy’s more wacky external factors that I think a lot of kids today might not accept neglectful parents as being okay or funny, or a babysitter with a chainsaw. There are things that you can get away with in the early 2000s, late ’90s, that you can’t now. We can’t tell a story about a babysitter with a chainsaw, so we have to look inward. It was born of necessity, but became inspiration, so to speak.”

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!