The War of the Worlds Trailer Released

BBC today released the first trailer for The War of the Worlds. The miniseries is a 3-episode adaptation of HG Wells’ seminal 1898 sci-fi novel about a Martian invasion of England. You can watch the full trailer above. The series stars Eleanor Tomlinson (Poldark) as Amy, Rafe Spall (Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom) as George, Rupert Graves (Sherlock) as Frederick, and Robert Carlyle (The Full Monty) as Ogilvy. According to BBC‘s synopsis of the series, “This is the original alien invasion story. Staring Eleanor Tomlinson, Rafe Spall and Robert Caryle, this tense and thrilling drama follows a young couple’s race for survival against escalating terror of an alien enemy beyond their comprehension.”

BBC’s The War of the Worlds miniseries began production in Liverpool in April 2018. The series is directed by Craig Viveiros and produced by Betsan Morris Evans (The City and the City). Damien Timmer, Preethi Mavahalli, Peter Harness and Craig Viveiros are executive producers for Mammoth Screen, which is a part of ITV Studios. Tommy Bulfin is an executive producer for the BBC. Minglu Ma is the executive producer for Creasun. Jamie Brown is the executive producer for Red Square.

Videos by ComicBook.com

ITV Studios Global Entertainment is distributing The War of the Worlds miniseries internationally. It will air in France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Australia, Canada and 50 regions in Africa. There have been no details thus far on a broadcast in the United States, but it will likely be made available via streaming services if nothing else.

Wells originally published War of the Worlds as a serialized novel in Pearson’s Magazine in the UK and Cosmopolitan in the United States. It was collected into a hardcover edition in 1898. It was further popularized by Orson Well’s radio drama adaptation of the story. When the drama aired on CBS Radio on Halloween in 1938, some listeners mistook it for an actual news broadcast.

BBC’s adaptation is a period accurate retelling, set in Edwardian England. Another adaptation of The War of the Worlds is in development at Fox. Like Steven Spielberg’s 2005 film adaptation, the Fox adaptation will set its retelling in the modern day. That adaptation’s cast includes Gabriel Byrne, Elizabeth McGovern, Daisy Edgar Jones, Stéphane Caillard, Adel Bencherif, Guillaume Gouix, Léa Drucker, Natasha Little, and Greg Kinnear.

Are you looking forward to the BBC”s The War of the Worlds miniseries? Let us know in the comments. The War of the Worlds is expected to debut this fall on BBC One.