Star of Cancelled HBO Max Series Confirms Production Will Finish on Season 2, Teases New Streaming Home

Earlier this week, Warner Bros. Discovery made the surprising decision to cancel HBO Max's Minx, despite production on Season 2 being nearly completed. Luckily, star Jake Johnson took to Instagram to confirm that production will conclude on the new season and, while the series won't be on HBO Max any longer, Lionsgate was in search of a new home for the project. He even teased that a Season 3 could be in the works, though he failed to mention what streaming platform the '70-set series could be heading to, which likely won't be announced in the near future.

"We've been removed from HBO Max but we're still finishing the season. So thankfully they didn't halt production. We're about a week away from being finished shooting," Johnson shared on Instagram. "From what I am hearing S1 & S2 (and hopefully S3) will find a new home, the question is where. The crew really killed it this season. [Blake McClure] crushed as DP. The set design/wardrobe/everything. It was truly impressive & worth watching. I am eager to find a new platform for these episodes."

He continued, "We appreciate all the online support. We love making the show and hope to continue to. It's a crazy business & that's partly what's so [addictive] about it. So hopefully we have good news to share soon."

Minx is set in 1970s Los Angeles and centers around Joyce (Ophelia Lovibond), an earnest young feminist who joins forces with a low-rent publisher (Jake Johnson) to create the first erotic magazine for women. Also starring in the series are Idara Victor, Jessica Lowe, Lennon Parham, Michael Angarano, and Oscar Montoya.

"We have enjoyed a good partnership with HBO Max and are working closely to find a new opportunity for Minx, so current, and new viewers, can continue this journey with us," Lionsgate said in a statement.

HBO Max launched in the spring of 2020 and brought with it some exciting exclusive content, both in the form of series and films. Minx premiered two years after the platform launched, at a time when the service seemed to have immense potential, though this summer saw some major upheavals at the platform, which included not only canceling beloved series and highly anticipated projects, but even having older content removed from the platform altogether. Minx is only one of dozens of projects impacted by cost-cutting measures at the company.

